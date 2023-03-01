How to download Street Fighter: Duel on iOS and Android devices

Capcom and Crunchyroll Games launched an RPG title, Street Fighter: Duel, for smartphones on February 28. The pre-registration was initiated on January 31 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and select European countries, including the United Kingdom.

Interested players from the aforementioned regions can download it on their iOS or Android devices. The RPG title will also reward in-game currency to those users who play it in the next 30 days. You can use that virtual currency to upgrade and unlock new characters.

How to download Street Fighter: Duel

Step 1: Click on the link mentioned in the embedded tweet above.

Step 2: After that, the app will automatically show up on your device (App or Google Play Store).

Step 3: Tap on the install banner.

Step 4: Confirm the two requested information and log in with your account, like Gmail ID and others.

The game occupies nearly 800 MB and 1.6 GB of space on Android and iOS devices, respectively. It boasts 40 in-game characters from across the Street Fighter franchise, including Ken, Blanka, Chun-Li, Cammy, Guile, Ryu, and more, each with unique abilities.

Street Fighter: Duel offers plenty of interesting content for fans, like Limited-time challenges, unlocks, rewards, and more.

Unlock variant fighters exclusive to Street Fighter: Duel, putting a fresh spin on beloved characters with new variants dropping all the time.

Take on limited-time launch missions to unlock a rare A-tier character of your choice.

Jump into the brawl for eight consecutive days to unlock in-game currency to level up and unlock new characters.

Access a three-day reward calendar with any purchase from the in-game store and take on challenges for currency and rare equipment.

Land rare characters Chun-Li and M. Bison on your team with limited-time launch starter packs.

Get double the Gems with your first purchase in the shop.

To attract and involve players, the developer has implemented daily and weekly in-game events, where you can battle to earn rewards and strengthen your ranking on the leaderboard. Users can compete in Street Fighter: Duel with friends to increase their ranks. Furthermore, you can gather and improve various exclusive accessories, armor, and special moves.

Street Fighter: Duel Event section (Image via YouTube/Rokage)

In the game settings, there are several options available that you can set to your choices, including battle, music volume, voice, language, and more. While in the Event section, you can find four options: Log in Reward, Global Awakening, Total Sign-in, Hot Assembly, and Steps of Honor.

Users can buy in-game items from the Shop section (image via YouTube/Rokage)

To promote and unlock a fighter, you must collect several in-game items such as Virtual Cash, Gems, Breakstones, Fighter Exp, Grade Fragments, Arcade Coins, and more. These materials can be collected or purchased from the in-game shop through numerous challenges.

