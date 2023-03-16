5 games that desperately need a remake in 2023

2023 has been an excellent year for video games, with solid releases such as Wo Long Fallen Dynasty and surprise hits like Hi-Fi Rush taking the stage, followed by numerous heavyweight AAA titles. Much to everyone’s surprise, this year can also be described as the year of remakes, with numerous beloved franchises of the past generation or two receiving much-needed visual and gameplay enhancements - such as the rather excellent Dead Space remake.

While classic games such as Resident Evil 4 and System Shock are still due for a re-release in the form of a remake this year, this article will detail about 5 classic games in desperate need of a remake in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the viewer’s opinions.

Five games that could benefit most from a remake in 2023

From role-playing action-adventure titles such as Assassin’s Creed to hack-and-slash genre-defining ones such as Devil May Cry, here are five such games that need the Resident Evil 4 remake treatment as soon as possible:

5) Assassin's Creed

While the numerous Assassin’s Creed games have had a slew of improvements to their core gameplay mechanics and visuals, the original is still what strikes out most in the hearts of fans as the title that started it all - an ambitious RPG with an exciting premise that delivered. While the game is still playable on modern platforms like the PC and Xbox Series X/S to this day, the time has not been graceful to it, with the outdated visuals and stiff gameplay being a far cry from today’s modern titles.

As such, the first game in the series, the titular Assassin’s Creed, would benefit most from a remake much in the vein of the Resident Evil 2 remake - a complete overhaul of the game that does not deviate from the original’s vision, offering both visual and gameplay enhancements along with story adjustments to better fit the flow of the game.

4) Persona 3

While Persona 3 did receive a remaster with the release of Persona 3 Portable for modern consoles and PC this year, it is still based on the original PlayStation Portable version with its own set of quirks. Namely, the absence of 3D models outside Tartarus and a regression into a visual novel-style format. Additionally, the lack of post-campaign DLC, as seen in the FES edition, is sorely missed in the re-release.

As such, a complete remake of the game in the vein of Persona 5 Royal with all additional content from the FES edition coupled with gameplay improvements of P3P would be an ideal way to replay the game in 2023, capturing the hearts of both long-time fans of the series as well as newcomers.

3. Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry is an iconic hack-and-slash franchise with few protagonists exuding the same level of badassery as Dante. With the release of Devil May Cry 5, Capcom remade the entire base gameplay of the series in a delightfully modern take on the hack-and-slash series, bringing impressive visuals and grainier combat to the mix.

The game that started it all, Devil May Cry, was initially part of the Resident Evil 4 project before transitioning to become its own thing. Given how the Resident Evil 4 remake is due to be released soon, a faithful remake of the original Devil May Cry game is also fitting, bringing with it the modern camera and player controls while still keeping the premise of the original intact so that players can once again experience the classic that started it all.

2) Deus Ex

The classical role-playing video game that popularised the dystopian cyberpunk genre of games, Deus Ex, is still a fantastic game to play in 2023 if you have the patience and eagerness. The original game set forward a brilliant story with branching choices and revolutionary paths, followed by the equally excellent Human Revolution and Mankind Divided.

Despite its charm, the original Deus Ex has started to show its age, with ancient visuals and rather clumsy gameplay that would greatly benefit from a remake, considering it has been 23 years since its release on PC.

1) Metal Gear Solid

"Kept you waiting, huh?"

The iconic line from the Metal Gear series of video games has captured players' minds worldwide ever since the widespread release of Metal Gear Solid back on the PlayStation.

Ever since the release of the Fox Engine and the ill-fated Metal Gear Solid V, gamers around the globe have been clamoring for a re-release of the original PS1 classic, remade in the new engine for a brand-new audience. Despite the unfortunate events that resulted in the creator leaving Konami and the series fading into obscurity, there is still hope as Konami finally seems to get back its bearings, at least as suggested by its announcements of the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Players can only hope for a remake of this classic for all modern platforms shortly, with top-of-the-line visuals and gameplay enhancements in line with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Indeed, the phantom pain of a now-dying, once-popular classic is hard to bear.

