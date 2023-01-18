Free Fire x Devil May Cry 5 bundles leaked

Last week, multiple social media handles for different Free Fire servers confirmed Capcom's Devil May Cry 5 as the first in-game crossover event of 2023. The announcement posts also teased the possibility of players witnessing the arrival of several in-game special edition goodies with the Devil May Cry 5 collaboration.

With the forthcoming collaborative event expected to roll out in February 2023, leaks have started around the exclusive Devil May Cry 5-themed Free Fire and FF MAX content. Data miner VIPCLOWN FF shared some rumored items that players might see in February via the crossover event.

Free Fire crossover event: Rumored Devil May Cry 5-themed outfits that might arrive in February 2023

The two bundles leaked recently were based on two of the three protagonists of Devil May Cry 5 - Dante (aka Tony Redgrave) and Nero. The bundle, inspired by Dante's looks, will feature both his demonic and human form. However, the Nero bundle will only feature the character's human appearance.

Mentioned below are the names, descriptions, and outfits of the rumored Free Fire x Devil May Cry 5 bundles:

Hunter Dante Bundle

Hunter Dante (Top)

Hunter Dante (Bottom)

Hunter Dante (Shoes)

Hunter Dante (Head)

In-game description:

"These tears, tears are a gift only humans have. And we humans, never give up... are you ready?"

The Hunter Dante Bundle will also have a specific "Devil Trigger Look Changer" emote that will allow players' characters to turn into Dante's demon form and have the following in-game description:

"Don't let it become a habit."

Hunter Nero Bundle

Hunter Nero (Top)

Hunter Nero (Bottom)

Hunter Nero (Shoes)

Hunter Nero (Head)

In-game description:

"From that day forth... my arm changed... and a voice echoed, 'Power, Give me more powers!'"

Fans can expect more leaks like the bundles mentioned above in the next few days. Apart from this, Garena will likely unveil more details regarding FF/FF MAX's Devil May Cry 5 collaboration.

FF's official Indonesian Instagram account has revealed that players will see new costumes and emotes in the upcoming crossover event. Here's a translation (via Google Translate) of a quote from the said social media post:

"Various special items ranging from costumes, emotes, and animations resulting from the combination of Free Fire and Devil May Cry 5™ will be the most eagerly awaited part of this collaboration. Coming soon in the coming weeks. Can not wait?"

The next collab is still a few weeks away. Thus, players can focus on grinding hard and participating in ongoing events. They can also install the latest FF/FF MAX version, OB38, if they haven't already downloaded it.

