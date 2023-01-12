Free Fire x Devil May Cry 5 collaboration announced

Collaborations have been a significant element of the Free Fire legacy that Garena has created. This time, a brand new global collaborative event with Capcom's popular 2019 action-adventure game, Devil May Cry 5, has been announced by the official social media handles of the Garena-backed battle royale title.

Here's a translation of the caption from the announcement posted on Free Fire Malaysia's official Instagram handle:

"Free Fire x Devil May Cry 5™ is coming this February! Stay tuned for more information."

The upcoming Devil May Cry 5 collaboration will be the game's first crossover event of 2023. In addition, fans can expect the arrival of special edition collectibles, including outfits and skins, in the popular game.

Free Fire's Devil May Cry 5 global collaboration is scheduled for February 2023

Garena has chosen February 2023 as the month to unveil FF/FF MAX's next collaborative event with Devil May Cry 5. Over the next few days, the Singaporean publishers will likely reveal more discrete details around the launch and schedule of their collaboration with Capcom's action-adventure video game.

FF's official Indonesian Instagram handle has provided some exciting hints regarding the upcoming collaboration. Readers can find the translation of the caption of their announcement post here:

"Free Fire is proud to announce the latest collaboration with one of the popular games Devil May Cry 5™, which will be available in February 2023! 🔥"

The post further revealed how fans would get to see various exclusive prizes as part of the Devil May Cry 5 collaboration:

"Various special items ranging from costumes, emotes, and animations resulting from the combination of Free Fire and Devil May Cry 5™ will be the most eagerly awaited part of this collaboration. Coming soon in the coming weeks. Can not wait?"

Based on this information, the collaboration is only a few weeks away from launch, and fans should expect developers to reveal more details over the next few days.

The brand new OB38 update for FF and FF MAX is out now

Presently, FF/FF MAX fans can focus on installing the latest OB38 update, which was rolled out yesterday, January 11. The new OB (Open Beta) version has revealed various new game mode adjustments, in-app optimizations, weapon balance changes, the new Santino character, the Kactus pet, and much more.

Besides these additions and in-game adjustments, players can also participate in various new events that offer exceptional rewards. Fans are advised to use Google Play, App Store, or any other brand-specific authorized game/app center to install the game's latest OB38 version at the earliest.

Note: Google Translate was used for all the translations included in this article.

