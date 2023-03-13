5 best horror games you should not sleep on in 2023

Horror games have been dominating the first quarter of 2023 and there are more on the horizon. With the first two months being occupied by titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Atomic Heart, followed by Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, this might be an ideal time to check out some horror offerings.

Resident Evil 4 remake, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, Layers of Fear (remake and compilation of all series' entries), Sons of the Forest, and Dead Space remake are some of the best horror games you should not avoid in 2023. This year has great potential for robust horror games that you can immerse yourself.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Resident Evil 4 remake, Layers of Fear, and three other great horror games to play in 2023

1) Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most anticipated horror games of the year and is fortunately only a handful of days away from its release on March 24, 2023. Capcom has recently released a vertical slice of the game and you can refer to this guide on how to download Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo.

Leon is tasked with rescuing the US president’s daughter Ashley Graham from a remote village in Spain. The remake has been overhauled for the current generation of horror aficionados and aims to deliver the scares. Additionally, a combat system that modern players have come to expect from the recent Resident Evil remakes will be present as well.

2) Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Koei Tecmo has had a busy 2023 with the launch of Wild Hearts in February and then Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty this month. You can also check out the underrated horror gem called Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, which was also released this month on March 9, 2023. The original was launched in Japan way back in 2008.

You get to explore the island named Rogetsu, which happens to be the place where multiple girls mysteriously disappeared. You must help them recollect their memories by snapping photos using the series’ trademark Camera Obscura.

3) Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear brought the Bloober Team into the limelight, resulting in fans being enamored with horror games like Medium, Observer, and The Blair Witch. If you missed playing the original Layers of Fear, you are in luck since there is a visually enhanced compilation slated for release in June 2023.

It is titled Layers of Fear and is set to include the first game, the second - Layers of Fear 2, and all DLCs. The series relies on combining narrative elements with psychological horror and using mind-bending visuals to disorient you.

The game hands you control of the protagonist named The Painter and tasks you with exploring a decrepit house that changes as you progress through the story.

4) Sons of The Forest

Sons of the Forest is a horror game incorporated with survival elements like hunger, thirst, crafting shelter, and more. The game gained immense popularity upon its release in February 2023. Sons of the Forest transports you to a remote island infested with cannibals.

You must do everything it takes to endure the challenges and defeat ferocious enemies. Although it doesn’t have traditional jump scares, exploring caves at in-game night-time with only a flashlight equipped and playing solo can induce some creepiness.

5) Dead Space remake

Dead Space remake managed to deliver on its promise and presents the iconic sci-fi horror atmosphere and enemies fans of the original craved for. You get to explore USG Ishimura, a gigantic space shuttle stranded in space. Things go downhill the moment you step foot at the station.

You can choose from a variety of weapons like the signature Plasma Cutter, Flamethrower, Pulse Rifle, and many others to combat the necromorphs lurking around in the abandoned space shuttle.

This is one of the best horror games out there. You should definitely check out this sci-fi horror masterpiece that combines action with tense moments, which will keep you on your toes throughout its duration.

The aforementioned horror games are just the icing on the cake since there are many more to come in 2023 and beyond. These include S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Alan Wake 2, Silent Hill 2 Remake, and other intriguing titles to immerse yourself in.

Poll : 0 votes