How to find and use the flashlight in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest brings challenging survival action to the PC platform. Endnight Games' latest project will see players explore various areas across an island infested with cannibals and mutants.

Many of these locals, like caves, can get pretty dark. Coupled with that, there's nighttime to contend with as well. With low visibility amplifying the threat of enemy attacks, players will need a consistent light source to keep track of their surroundings.

While items like torches are craftable, a flashlight is the best way to look in the dark. Thankfully, players can get their hands on one in the game.

Here's how to get a flashlight in Sons of the Forest

Players can find a flashlight at a specific spot in the open world. They will encounter a purple icon to the northwest of the central tundra biome. Players will also hear a harsh beeping sound as they approach the location, which will grow louder as they get closer. The key highlight is a rock with a rope tied around it.

The rope supports a hanging corpse, which also has a GPS locator. So players must cut the rope to have the corpse fall below. They must make their way down again to check out the body. Players can collect the aforementioned GPS locator, which will fall beside the carcass. The same is true of the flashlight, as picking it up will add it to the inventory.

Do note that flashlights in Sons of the Forest run on batteries. So players will need to use their flashlights sparingly. They can find more batteries by exploring the island. Additionally, there are a couple of upgrades to be found.

What can players find in the open world of Sons of the Forest?

As players explore the open world, they encounter many discoveries and challenges. The sandbox is ripe for players with experimentation. Nearly everything can be harvested, from logs and trees to animal skins and meat. Of course, there are NPCs to help players out.

Other manmade items like meds, tarps, and more can also be encountered in Sons of the Forest. Multiple resources can be combined to create new items, like a spear using sticks, duct tape, and a knife to sharpen the tip. The goal is to survive by establishing consistent means of food, water, and sleep.

Of course, all of this goes a long way in surviving the island's dangers. Initially, players will contend with threats like sharks. However, bigger issues soon rear their heads in the form of cannibals and mutants. The former are humanoid enemies who usually observe the player from a distance but may proceed to attack, especially if emboldened in groups.

The worst ones are the mutants. These deformed creatures are best described as monstrosities made up of hybrid, mangled body parts. From armless, mouth-gaping monsters to multilegged-and-armed spider variants, they are fast and strong. Players must be in top shape with good tools to survive because boss fights against powerful foes are daunting.

The game is available via early access on PC via Steam.

