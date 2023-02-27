Fact Check: Do NPCs respawn like enemies in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest has an unforgiving world populated with cannibals and vicious creatures. This game introduces NPCs that assist players in resource-gathering and building activities. If these NPCs are killed, they do not respawn.

Players inquisitive about getting rid of these companions can save the game first and then test it out. One can then easily reload that save point and have those NPCs alive and well. However, there is no incentive or added advantage to killing them. On the flip side, they are useful in helping players with monotonous activities.

NPCs do not respawn like enemies in Sons of the Forest

This survival horror game comprises numerous threats, like cannibals, mutants, and wild animals. These enemies respawn after being dealt with, but the same cannot be said for AI companions in Sons of the Forest. NPCs, once killed, do not reappear in the game and are permanently lost.

Players must, therefore, be careful not to kill these companions. If one accidentally eliminates them, the previously saved game can be reloaded, and one can continue playing with these NPCs present.

Ali @Owlivore This is a Kelvin from Sons of the Forest appreciation post. Nobody hates on my perfect boy. This is a Kelvin from Sons of the Forest appreciation post. Nobody hates on my perfect boy. https://t.co/AjIjFmsrP8

Most players don't mind having NPCs in their games. Some games have instances wherein the constant dialog and banter from side characters hamper the gameplay experience and immersion. However, this isn't the case in Sons of the Forest.

Thus far, the game features two AI companions: Kelvin and Virginia. Kelvin lost his hearing ability due to a helicopter crash. Virginia has mutated into a humanoid with three legs and hands.

Kelvin and Virginia are useful companions in Sons of the Forest

Despite losing his hearing sense, Kelvin can be assigned tasks via a notepad. Players can choose from the listed tasks in the notepad, and Kelvin will readily perform them. This eliminates the monotony that survival game fans usually face in resource-gathering activities.

Kelvin isn't immune to hunger, so players must ensure to have a Drying Rack in the vicinity to keep him fed. Virginia, on the other hand, isn't affected by hunger. Kelvin does not have combat skills and thus won't be useful in defeating enemies.

Virginia is cautious during the initial encounter, but players can turn her mild hostility into friendliness by avoiding pointing guns at her. One must unequip any weapon and interact with her just to be safe. Unlike Kelvin, players won't be able to command her.

Virginia is adept in combat due to her extra arm, but acquiring the confidence to join players in battle takes a while. Virginia has a reputation for wandering independently, so one must equip her with a GPS tracker. Players can store their weapons and items with her to clear inventory space.

Once players develop a robust relationship with Virginia, she occasionally grants some rewards through materials. Both Kelvin and Virginia also point out potential threats in the area. Players must protect both, as enemies can hurt and eventually kill them.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to the popular survival horror game The Forest. This title has catapulted into popularity ever since its release on Steam. Despite this overwhelmingly positive reception, Endnight Games has not announced plans to release it on consoles.

Sons of the Forest can be played solo, or players can delve into it with their friends in co-op and multiplayer. Players can choose from weapons like Pistols, Shotguns, and Molotov Cocktails to fend off the cannibals and crazed mutants in the game.

Some users face technical issues like being stuck on loading screens and multiplayer not working. This hasn't thwarted its fanbase; more are joining this survival horror game daily.

Poll : 0 votes