How to obtain and use Turtle Shells in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is an evolution of the addictive crafting and survival formula introduced by its 2014 predecessor. Players must scavenge what they can and look to nature to satisfy their needs. These activities range from chopping down trees and gathering water from lakes to hunting animals killed using makeshift tools. There are a lot of challenges and hardships to be faced.

Turtle shells will be one of the many resources players will require in crafting while stranded on the mutant-infested island. What can they be used for, and how can players get their hands on some? This guide details all players need to know about finding turtle shells in Sons of the Forest.

Players will need to look to the coastlines to hunt for turtle shells in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest players can obtain turtle shells from creatures. These docile animals can be found on the island's North, East, West, and South coastlines. Players can start with one of the beaches and scour for a turtle. Now obtaining its shell is the next part. Players will have to kill the turtle to harvest its shell.

This can be done using a weapon like a spear or an ax. Swing the weapon at the turtle a few times, after which players can interact with it. This should add the shell to the inventory. Players can open up their item and crafting space to check out the shell, which can be found in the top right corner of the screen.

With the shell collected, players can also use the remaining turtle corpse by harvesting meat that can be eaten to replenish hunger.

But what about the shell itself? What can it be used for in Sons of the Forest? Interestingly, there are a few uses for the shell. For one, it can be used to collect water from water bodies. Not that the water collected cannot be stored, so it has to be consumed immediately.

But a fun use is sledding. Players can use turtle shells to slide down slopes. This can be pretty fun in co-op with races against friends. Unfortunately, thus far, there are no crafting recipes that call for the use of a turtle shell.

In the original Forest game, turtle shells could be used to craft a makeshift rainwater collector. However, the gadget is not in Sons of the Forest. Given the game's early access nature, players will likely expect more additions and changes as the team at Endnight Games develops the game further as they inch towards its final release. So players will need to wait to discover more uses for the turtle shell.

Sons of the Forest is actively developed by Canadian studio Endnight Games and is published by Newnight. It is available via early access, meaning the developers will build the game based on community feedback. As of now, the game is only available on the PC platform.

