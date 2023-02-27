How to easily craft a Torch in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest features a vast open world to explore and survive. Various explorable areas include caves, abandoned camps, beaches, and more. You will need a Torch to illuminate your path to venture into the dimly lit areas. Sons of the Forest has a day-night cycle. Hence, if you head out at night, having a Torch is ideal.

Crafting it requires one Cloth and one Stick. You can navigate to the inventory menu and create a Torch. Once you have the Torch, you can ignite it using the Lighter. You can find Cloth in caves, chests, and containers in and around enemy camps. On the other hand, sticks can be obtained by chopping down bushes and shrubs.

Crafting a Torch in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest transports you to a remote island populated with cannibals and ferocious animals. You can craft a slew of items pertinent to your survival. There might be occurrences involving you exploring the world of Sons of the Forest at night. You will come across dark areas like caves where the Torch will be handy.

Use the following steps to craft the Torch (after collecting one Stick and one Cloth):

Press the I button on your keyboard to open the inventory menu. Hover your mouse toward the Stick and press right-click. Then repeat the same for the Cloth, which will result in the placement of these components in the center of the inventory mat. Interact with the cog icon on the top right of this mat to conclude the crafting process. After a small animation, the Torch will be ready to use.

Finding Stick and Cloth to craft the Torch in Sons of the Forest

Sticks can be found easily in this survival horror game and can be acquired by cutting down bushes and shrubs. Apart from making the Torch, Sticks help make a basic fire, which keeps you warm and helps you cook food.

Cloth is a rare resource in the game, occasionally found in caves. All you need to do is travel to the white cave icons marked on the in-game GPS and explore them thoroughly. These areas also have many other valuable resources like weapons, ammo, and other items.

You need one Stick and one Cloth to craft a Torch (Image via Endnight Games)

Once you find both resources, you can craft the Torch and make cave exploration less arduous since you can see better and pre-empt the threats faster. It is ideal for exploring during the day, but you might be compelled to venture out at night. The Torch is a convenient tool to dispel the darkness.

Cloth is also essential to craft Molotov Cocktails. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to craft a Molotov Cocktail in Sons of the Forest. Even though the game has ranged weapons like Pistols, Shotguns, and others, Molotov Cocktails are potent in crowd control tactics.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest has catapulted into popularity on Steam since its release on February 23. 2023. If you enjoy resource gathering, base building, and other survival gameplay mechanics, you can try the game. You can play solo in this game, or you can delve into it with your friends in multiplayer.

This title features an AI companion called Kelvin, who can be assigned several tasks. If you wish to vary up your gameplay loop, you can delegate resource collection tasks to him while you focus on other missions. It is important to note that even Kelvin can be struck with hunger, so make sure you craft a Drying Rack near his location to keep him fed.

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to the popular survival horror game The Forest, which was released back in 2014 and is only available on PC. The game’s makers Endnight Games, have announced no plans regarding its release on consoles.

