Ghostwire: Tokyo coming to Xbox and Game Pass with new "Spider's Thread" update

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks' PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ghostwire: Tokyo, will soon be available on current-generation Xbox consoles and the Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC. The announcement was sudden, much like the studios' recently released smash-hit rhythm-action game, Hi-Fi Rush.

Ghostwire: Tokyo was among the first third-party titles to be launched exclusively for Sony's current-generation console hardware (alongside a PC release). It remained exclusive to the PS5 for almost a year before Bethesda and Tango Gameworks announced the title's arrival on Xbox consoles.

Alongside the game's arrival on Xbox, Tango Gameworks has also announced a substantial new update for Ghostwire: Tokyo, titled "Spider's Thread," which will add a new rogue-like game mode, new areas to explore, and new enemies to fight.

Ghostwire: Tokyo coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass alongside new title update and new roguelite game mode

Tango Gameworks' horror-themed open-world action game is scheduled for release for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass on April 12, 2023. Ghostwire: Tokyo's arrival on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass is similar to that of Arkane Studios' Deathloop, also a PlayStation 5 exclusive upon its release, but was later brought to Microsoft's console ecosystem.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire

New missions

New powers

New collectibles

New enemies

New roguelite mode ☠️



Ghostwire: Tokyo's Spider's Thread Update launches April 12 on PS5, PC…and for the first time on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass! New areas ⛩️New missionsNew powersNew collectiblesNew enemiesNew roguelite mode ☠️Ghostwire: Tokyo's Spider's Thread Update launches April 12 on PS5, PC…and for the first time on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass! New areas ⛩️New missions 📖New powers 🔥New collectibles 😼New enemies 👹New roguelite mode ☠️Ghostwire: Tokyo's Spider's Thread Update launches April 12 on PS5, PC…and for the first time on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass! https://t.co/axYCVIdGtg

Much like Deathloop's arrival on Xbox was marked with a brand new title update for the game (the "Golden Loop" update), Tango Gameworks' horror-themed open-world title will also feature the "Spider's Thread" update. The Spider's Thread update for Ghostwire: Tokyo is a free title update that will be available to all owners of the base game on PS5, Xbox, and PC.

According to Tango Gameworks and Bethesda, the Spider's Thread update will feature the following key additions and changes (alongside a host of general bug fixes and stability improvements):

New Spider’s Thread Game Mode - Besides the main game, the Spider’s Thread game mode tasks players to navigate a 30-stage gauntlet selected from over 120 hand-crafted levels with one simple goal: get to the end. As players clear challenges and complete stages, they will unlock more skills and earn in-game currency to spend on upgrades.

- Besides the main game, the Spider’s Thread game mode tasks players to navigate a 30-stage gauntlet selected from over 120 hand-crafted levels with one simple goal: get to the end. As players clear challenges and complete stages, they will unlock more skills and earn in-game currency to spend on upgrades. Explore New Areas and Uncover More Story - The Spider’s Thread update adds new locations to visit in the ghost-riddled streets of supernatural Tokyo, including the local Middle School area. These new locations come with new missions for players to take on and uncover more mysteries. The main game’s story will also feature extended cutscenes, granting players a deeper look into the plot as they play through Akito & KK’s adventure to stop the menacing Hannya from destroying Tokyo.

- The Spider’s Thread update adds new locations to visit in the ghost-riddled streets of supernatural Tokyo, including the local Middle School area. These new locations come with new missions for players to take on and uncover more mysteries. The main game’s story will also feature extended cutscenes, granting players a deeper look into the plot as they play through Akito & KK’s adventure to stop the menacing Hannya from destroying Tokyo. Face New Enemies with New Skills - Dangerous new Visitors arrive in Tokyo in the Spider’s Thread update, like the invisible Silent Gaze or elusive Retribution. To defeat these enemies, Akito will receive new skills, including Charge Rush and Counter Attack.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire The new "Artist's Suit" costume and "The Perfect Shot" emote are now unlocked for all players. Now go and make some ART 📸 The new "Artist's Suit" costume and "The Perfect Shot" emote are now unlocked for all players. Now go and make some ART 📸 https://t.co/hjkJOIXTGB

In addition to these changes, Tango Gameworks is expanding its existing in-game "photo mode" with the new update. Players can add stamps to their in-game screenshots and use Meika to unlock figures at capsule machines. This can be added to the in-game shots taken using the photo mode.

Poll : 0 votes