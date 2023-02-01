Hi-Fi Rush review: Adrenaline rush that delivers on every minute aspect

No one is exactly sure where Hi-Fi Rush emerged from. Tango Gameworks has given us series like The Evil Within in the past and Soul Hackers more recently. So there's no denying that the Japanese studio has an appetite for developing quality games catering to different audiences.

Yet, Hi-Fi Rush will go down as one of Bethesda Softworks's more unique offerings in recent times. The game had no promotions, prior announcements, or a concrete leak. I was amazed at how Bethesda Softworks managed to keep their project under wraps until the announcement was made at the Xbox showcase.

This was followed by an opportunity to review the game. Playing the game wasn't difficult in the first place, thanks to my existing Xbox Game Pass subscription. However, I managed to get my review done on Steam, and now, when I look back, it has been an absolute joyride.

Hi-Fi Rush shows surprises can bring you a lot of joy

Whenever I sit down to review a game, there are always certain assumptions about what to expect. In this case, I sat with a blank slate of mind because this game has only commercially existed for three days. I am more of an old-school believer who feels that video game promotions should only be close to a game's release.

My beliefs are proven right by Hi-Fi Rush and the class it brings. Well-made games aren't new, although recent times have made me press down on my expectations. With the recent project of Tango Gameworks, I was blown away in every sense.

Story

Characters like Rekka make the story interesting (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Playing Hi-Fi Rush sometimes feels like an anime, and there's an incredibly colorful world on which it's built. A large part of the world is the story in the background, which is interesting. While it initially felt straightforward, the esthetic made up for it.

You play Chai - a skinny kid who wants to get a cybernetic arm, but fate has something else in store for him. He's selected as a trialist by Kale Vandelay's Megacorp, who is seen as a tech messiah by the world. The reality couldn't have been any further from it, and Chai receives his powers entirely because of him.

A routine operation goes wrong, but there's no tragedy! Chai receives an iPod for a heart and a Swiss knife for a hand. The two items synchronize, which you will discover early in your journey.

Don't expect sudden twists or turns in the story, for there aren't any. The overall context is also quite presentable, but what makes Hi-Fi Rush unique is how the entire narrative is presented. You might want to guess what's coming next, but everything feels natural. Part of the reason is the vibrant representation, but the gameplay is the strong point.

Gameplay

It's not all action, as timing is key (Image via Tango Gameworks)

So what's the best way to describe Hi-Fi Rush? Guitar Hero meets Devil May Cry meets Mario? After all, there is a bit of all the games in Tango Gameworks' latest venture. There's an undeniable importance to rhythm and the need to time your attacks. The emphasis increases as you play at higher difficulty levels.

Of course, you can button-mash through the missions, but beware, it's not the most optimal way to proceed with your journey. You will soon realize the importance of timing your attacks. I own a controller but decided to go with a keyboard and mouse. It wasn't a problem, and most combos were distributed between the two mouse buttons.

The main challenge will be to remember the wait time and the correct order of the buttons. However, it becomes easier after some practice, as the sequence is memorized in your mind. Yes, there's also the platformer aspect, and at certain stages, the game switches to a side-scroller. The only emphasis will be to climb from one level to the other successfully.

Overall, I don't remember the last time I was so satisfied with any title's gameplay aspect.

Upgrade system

Chai will grow powerful with upgrades to his moves (Image via Tango Gameworks)

There are different combos you get to try, beginning with the basic attacks. As you continue your journey, there will be different combos to unlock. This can be done after reaching a certain level, and it uses something called gears.

Once you get the Digital Deluxe Edition, you will get 20,000 gears from the get-go. You'll earn plenty of them along your journey by traversing across platforms or smashing boxes. These gears must be used to unlock new combos and special moves. Additionally, you can also buy items and get passive upgrades. Along with the gears, you'll need to keep your batteries recharged for power moves.

Music

There are a few moments where Hi-Fi Rush becomes silent, giving an eerie feel. Seven official soundtracks have been included in the game.

From basic attacks to the press of a button in the game, everything has decibels associated with it. The game is best played with headphones, as the beats must be heard to match the rhythm. Plus, you will miss the humor element of the dialog by not listening to the voices.

Performance

Hi-Fi Rush might be a 2023 release, but it's not a resource-heavy game. It ran well on my RTX 3060, even with all the settings maxed out. I was getting over 120 FPS with no sudden drops. The borderless window works perfectly and gives an added advantage to those who use multiple screens.

Esthetically, the game is pleasing to look at, thanks to the beautiful world present within. It is full of colors, imagination, and vibrance, while the robots get bigger and tougher.

In conclusion

Hi-Fi Rush might not win the Game of the Year award, given the long line of titles waiting to be released this year. However, it is one of the most interesting titles and epitomizes what unadulterated fun can be.

The recent release justifies the claim that not every game has to be marketed with huge budgets and promotions. At the end of the day, we all want to play something nice. Gameplay isn't out of this world, as almost every element of Hi-Fi Rush has previously existed in the gaming world.

Yet, the execution of minute details is top-notch, creating silly sessions of pure chaos. I am unable to point out a single negative about the game. It's fun, cartoonish, and filled with high-octane action. Even things like the dialog, which some might consider cringey, aptly blend into the world of Chai and his motley band, ready to take the battle against Vandelay's evil technology.

Hi-Fi Rush

The detailed scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: PC (Review code provided by Bethesda Softworks)

Platform: Windows, Xbox Series X/S,

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Release Date: January 27, 2023

