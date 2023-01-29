How to easily defeat Mimosa in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is a surprise release from Tango Gameworks announced at Microsoft’s Developer Direct livestream. Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-based action game with a playful look. It features many enemies, platforming sections, and boss battles that players can partake in. Mimosa is one of the quirky bosses they will face in the Hi-Fi rush.

Chai, the game’s protagonist, and his teammates decide to defeat Mimosa in her dressing room. However, the plan doesn't work, and players will have to face her in a showdown in front of a crowd.

The Mimosa boss battle in Hi-Fi Rush has three phases. In each phase, she will have a new set of attacks. Throughout the battle, she stays airborne, so it is best to stun her and make her hit the ground.

Defeating Mimosa, the rockstar in Hi-Fi Rush

Mimosa is a pop star in Hi-Fi Rush. You will encounter her much later in the game. She is a boss in Track 9, Take the Stage, which is almost towards the end. Chai and his friends plan to take down Mimosa in her dressing room to avoid chaos. To do that, Chai has to make his way to the room first.

Upon arrival, you’ll find that Mimosa is already on stage. Chai manages to eavesdrop that a guy who is supposed to be dressed as a shark is not on stage. Chai improvises and changes into the shark costume. A bunch of henchmen then nab him and throw him backstage. You will be shifted to a 2-D side scroller perspective and tasked to make your way to the center stage.

Head to the stage to fight Mimosa (Image via Bethesda)

Chai lands on the stage abruptly, and Mimosa makes it a part of her performance as the battle begins. She has wings and goes airborne right from the start. Use Chai’s echo splash air attack.

Summon Macaron, your teammate, to stun Mimosa faster in the first phase. Once you hit Mimosa enough, she gets stunned and collapses to the ground. This is your chance to keep relentlessly attacking her. You can use Korscia’s High Alert attack to deal more damage, and Chai follows it up with an air combo.

Her suit will have full power when she recuperates from the stun, and she will shoot laser shots at you. Dodge them first and then look for an opening to retaliate. She also grabs Chai using her wings and slaps him thrice.

Try to dodge this slap attack (Image via Bethesda). Press the right buttons to do the most damage (Image via Bethesda)

This attack does a lot of damage to Chai. Alternate between Peppermint and Korsica to keep hitting her, but you will have to wait for the cooldown meter to use them again. Keep evading Mimosa at all times.

Mimosa changes the stage ambiance in the second phase, and the lights go out. She summons a few henchmen too. Mimosa uses her Vandaley Side Story attack, and you will find yourself surrounded by enemies firing flames. Once you get out of their way, they vanish. They can reappear randomly throughout the second phase, though.

The third phase begins with a rhythm-matching mini-game where you must press the button prompts as they appear on the screen. Chai and Mimosa try to outperform each other musically.

Press the right buttons to do maximum damage (Image via Bethesda)

This will transition to the battle phase, and Mimosa will go airborne again. She gets aggressive in this phase and swoops down on Chai more often. Make sure you keep dodging and use your teammates to land some hits.

Mimosa shoots four laser beams from her wings at you in the last few minutes of the fight. It is a continuous stream of beams, so be on guard and keep evading it. She still has one more attack up her sleeve.

It is called the Equalizer wave. This creates a cage of sorts, and Chai must dodge the incoming waves of musical beats. Destroying the two orbs in the corner of this cage will disable it entirely.

Destroy these orbs to disable the cage (Image via Bethesda)

Even after depleting her health completely, there will be a beat sync section at the end. Make sure you perform it correctly to deliver a final blow to Mimosa. This marks the end of the boss battle. A final cutscene plays wherein Chai strikes her with his guitar and she is tossed into the sky and erupts into fireworks.

Hi-Fi rush is a surprise hit that came out of nowhere. While fans were eyeing Redfall and other blockbuster titles, Tango Gameworks took them by surprise by releasing the game immediately after the announcement. Hi-Fi Rush is exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC since there are no plans to release it on PlayStation 5.

