Hi-Fi Rush complete voice actor and cast list

Bethesda shadow-dropped Hi-Fi Rush on Wednesday, January 25, during the Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct, and the game was available to play right after it ended. Developed by Tango Gameworks, this title marks a complete departure from Evil Within, the GhostWire Tokyo developer's previous forte, and fans have been loving it.

Hi-Fi Rush has a range of characters played by prominent personalities in the community. The complete voice actor and cast list can be found in the next section.

The characters and voice actors of Hi-Fi Rush

The main protagonist of Hi-Fi Rush is Chai, portrayed by Robbie Daymond. He is a household name across the fandoms, as he has portrayed a diverse set of roles, from Spider-Man in Marvel's Spider-Man and The Eight Brother in Star Wars Rebels to Mitsuki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generation and Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Hi-Fi RUSH @hifiRush



Labeled a "defect," Chai now fights back against the megacorp trying to recall him! A slacker who dreams of being a rock star, Chai gets more than he bargained for when a shady experiment gives him musical robot powers.Labeled a "defect," Chai now fights back against the megacorp trying to recall him! #HifiRUSH A slacker who dreams of being a rock star, Chai gets more than he bargained for when a shady experiment gives him musical robot powers.Labeled a "defect," Chai now fights back against the megacorp trying to recall him! #HifiRUSH https://t.co/eMYm4w0yHz

Daymond also has multiple video game credits under his hat, including Final Fantasy XV, Persona 5 Royal, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza Like a Dragon, Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West, and numerous others.

Robbie Daymond @robbiedaymond 🤜🏽 twitter.com/bethesda/statu… Bethesda @bethesda



Hi-Fi RUSH is an all-new action game where everything you do syncs to the beat!



Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC! From Tango Gameworks, makers of The Evil Within comes...something COMPLETELY DIFFERENT!Hi-Fi RUSH is an all-new action game where everything you do syncs to the beat!Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC! #DeveloperDirect From Tango Gameworks, makers of The Evil Within comes...something COMPLETELY DIFFERENT!Hi-Fi RUSH is an all-new action game where everything you do syncs to the beat!Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC! #DeveloperDirect https://t.co/B7kAmJT9rp Sometimes video games just need to be good, old-fashioned FUN. Hi-Fi RUSH is the ONE, baby! Fast, funny, flashy and super-funky, I couldn’t be more stoked to join the talented cast and crew by bringing the main character, Chai to life. Available NOW!!🤜🏽 Sometimes video games just need to be good, old-fashioned FUN. Hi-Fi RUSH is the ONE, baby! Fast, funny, flashy and super-funky, I couldn’t be more stoked to join the talented cast and crew by bringing the main character, Chai to life. Available NOW!! 🎸⚡️ 🤜🏽 💥 twitter.com/bethesda/statu…

Moving onto the primary antagonist in Hi-Fi Rush, the head of the Vandelay Company, Kale Vandely, is played by Roger Craig Smith, aka Ezio Auditore De Firenze from Assassin's Creed series.

Other than portraying one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, Smith has also taken on several notable video game roles such as Batman in Arkham Origins, Chris Redfield in the Resident Evil series, Kyle Crane in the Dying Light series, and Sonic the Hedgehog in several titles, including Sonic Frontiers.

With that being said, let's take a closer look at the extended cast of Hi-Fi Rush and who they voice:

Chai is played by Robbie Daymond

is played by Robbie Daymond Peppermint is played by Erica Lindbeck

is played by Erica Lindbeck Macaron is played by Gabe Kunda

is played by Gabe Kunda CNMN is played by Sunil Malhotra

is played by Sunil Malhotra Rekka is played by Misty Lee

is played by Misty Lee Korsica is played by Sarah Elmaleh

is played by Sarah Elmaleh Zanzo is played by Todd Haberkorn

is played by Todd Haberkorn Mimosa is played by Camilla Arfwedson

is played by Camilla Arfwedson Roquefort is played by David Fane

is played by David Fane Rahnuma Panthaky is played by Roxanne Vandelay

is played by Roxanne Vandelay Kale Vandelay is played by Roger Craig Smith

After the Vandelay Company accidentally fuses a music player with Chai's heart and labels him defective, the future rockstar has to take on an army of robots to survive and take down the main antagonist and his company.

Hi-Fi Rush integrates action-based combat with its soundtrack, where matching beats with attacks is the name of the game. Chai has to make his way to Vandelay by defeating his four generals one by one, Rekka (Head of Production), Korsica (Head of Security), Zanzo (Head of Research and Development), Mimosa (Head of Marketing), and Roquefort (Head of Finance).

Erica Lindbeck @ericalindbeck



Play it TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC



#DeveloperDirect Stoked to be the voice of Peppermint in @hifiRush Play it TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC Stoked to be the voice of Peppermint in @hifiRush ❤️Play it TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC ✨#DeveloperDirect https://t.co/d0rreSCTQo

Along the journey, Chai is helped by a ragtag group of allies dubbed "defects" by Vandelay, which consists of Peppermint, Macaron, and CNMN (cinnamon).

Hi-Fi Rush was announced and launched on January 25, 2023, for the Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam and the Xbox app. The title is also available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass and has found an overwhelmingly positive audience since its launch.

The lighthearted rhythm-action title features a cell-shaded art style, lost in today's hyper-realistic graphics, and in many ways, it feels like a spiritual successor to games like Sunset Overdrive and Jet Set Radio.

Poll : 0 votes