How to get through Fire in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game with a futuristic setting and an anime art style. It features licensed songs from popular bands like Black Key, Nine Inch Nails, and others.

Self proclaimed "future rockstar" Chai is experimented on by shady companies who end up causing defects in his body. Chai ends up with a robotic arm and the ability to sense the rhythm of the world.

This hack and slash game centers itself around the rhythm of the world, and the unique gameplay lets players fight along the beat.

The main protagonist, Chai, eventually teams up with other unique individuals to take on the evil corporations responsible for his predicament.

While fighting evil foes from the corporation in Hi-Fi Rush, players will encounter pathways that are blocked by fire.

How to unlock the necessary powers to get through the fires in Hi-Fi Rush

Players initially will not be able to access the areas blocked by fire until they reach Track 7. There, they will encounter Korsica, a redhead who was the former Head of Security at Vandelay University.

She is a tough girl with an expertise in close quarter combat but most importantly, knows the way through the fire.

In Hi-Fi Rush, players can talk to their teammates at the hideout after a level is complete. Talk to her and get her there to get her on the team.

Chai will face a fire door as soon as Track 8 starts, where Korsica will step in to help out. In order to stop the fire, players will have to cycle to her using the left trigger button and hold the right trigger to call her out.

Once she is here, Chai will have to win a circular, timing-based mini-game that involves pressing the RT button when the indicator is in the green, with yellow being acceptable as well.

Players will be able to replay levels after they have completed all the levels of Hi-Fi Rush. They can then revisit old levels to go to those previously inaccessible areas using Korsica.

Redoing old levels also wields the opportunity to better their scores or attempt the difficulty level of Rhythm Mastery.

Players can use Korsica to get through the fire

This game’s release was a surprise to a lot of people because there was little to no marketing done for it. Now that it is out, Hi-Fi Rush is making waves with its unique gameplay, quirky characters, and self-aware humor.

Both critics and users are giving it high scores in terms of quality, and word of mouth alone is driving this game to new heights of popularity.

It is available for free for Xbox Game Pass members as well as PC Pass members, and it can still be purchased and played on PC and Xbox Series X/S. Readers can head here for more guides, news, and info.

People wondering if the game is coming to the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 can find their answer here.

