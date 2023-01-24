How many playable characters are there in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem Engage, the latest entry in Nintendo's long-running RPG series, has finally been released. Much like previous titles, Fire Emblem Engage features a classic JRPG storyline and turn-based action that fans have come to love.

The game, despite being fairly easy to pick up and play, can be quite challenging. This is especially true with new additions such as the weapon triangle, which adds depth to the combat, and a host of different unlockable characters.

Like its predecessors, Fire Emblem Engage features a huge cast of characters that players can meet and unlock through progression in the main story. This guide comprehensively looks at all the available lineup in Fire Emblem Engage.

All playable characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Similar to games like Fire Emblem Awakening, Fire Emblem Fates and Fire Emblem Three Houses, Fire Emblem Engage features a massive cast of playable characters that players can unlock.

As of writing this article, there are 36 playable characters in the game, with a high possibility of developer Intelligent Systems and publisher Nintendo adding more as part of future DLCs and expansions, similar to the previous title, Fire Emblem Three Houses.

The game already has an expansion pass available for purchase, which adds new items alongside new characters. Additional content for the expansion pass owners will be delivered in four "waves," with the fourth one (planned for late 2023) adding a brand new story, new characters, and side content.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Which are you looking forward to engaging with when Fire Emblem Engage comes to Meet Corrin, Byleth, and Lyn - three Emblem characters featured in #FireEmblem Engage!Which are you looking forward to engaging with when Fire Emblem Engage comes to #NintendoSwitch on 1/20! Meet Corrin, Byleth, and Lyn - three Emblem characters featured in #FireEmblem Engage! Which are you looking forward to engaging with when Fire Emblem Engage comes to #NintendoSwitch on 1/20! https://t.co/gfhcH23FRz

Here's a list of all the playable characters in Fire Emblem Engage:

Protagonist (Prologue)

(Prologue) Vander (Chapter 1)

(Chapter 1) Framme (Chapter 2)

(Chapter 2) Clanne (Chapter 2)

(Chapter 2) Alfred (Chapter 3)

(Chapter 3) Boucheron (Chapter 3)

(Chapter 3) Etie (Chapter 3)

(Chapter 3) Céline (Chapter 4)

(Chapter 4) Louis (Chapter 4)

(Chapter 4) Chloé (Chapter 4)

(Chapter 4) Yunaka (Chapter 6)

(Chapter 6) Alcryst (Chapter 7)

(Chapter 7) Citrinne (Chapter 7)

(Chapter 7) Lapis (Chapter 7)

(Chapter 7) Diamant (Chapter 8)

(Chapter 8) Amber (Chapter 8)

(Chapter 8) Jade (Chapter 9)

(Chapter 9) Ivy (Chapter 11)

(Chapter 11) Zelkov (Chapter 11)

(Chapter 11) Kagetsu (Chapter 11)

(Chapter 11) Fogado (Chapter 12)

(Chapter 12) Bunet (Chapter 12)

(Chapter 12) Pandreo (Chapter 12)

(Chapter 12) Timerra (Chapter 13)

(Chapter 13) Merrin (Chapter 13)

(Chapter 13) Panette (Chapter 13)

(Chapter 13) Hortensia (Chapter 14)

(Chapter 14) Seadall (Chapter 16)

(Chapter 16) Rosado (Chapter 16)

(Chapter 16) Goldmary (Chapter 16)

(Chapter 16) Lindon (Chapter 18)

(Chapter 18) Saphir (Chapter 19)

(Chapter 19) Veyle (Chapter 22)

(Chapter 22) Mauvier (Chapter 21)

(Chapter 21) Anna (Paralogue 2)

(Paralogue 2) Jean (Paralogue 1)

Out of the 36 characters, 29 are unlockables that players can recruit to their units while going through the chapters. The remaining 6 playable additions are optional, and one will need to recruit them manually by completing character-specific side quests.

The optional characters are:

Jean (Paralogue 1)

(Paralogue 1) Anna (Paralogue 2)

(Paralogue 2) Jade (Chapter 9)

(Chapter 9) Seadall (Chapter 16)

(Chapter 16) Saphir (Chapter 19)

Unlocking these optional playable characters will require a fair bit of exploring and busy work. However, the advantages they bring to combat, as well as the narrative of the game, make it worthwhile for players to go off the beaten path and recruit them to their unit.

Poll : 0 votes