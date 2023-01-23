Fire Emblem Engage allows multiple ways to help your Units get more powerful as you progress through the narrative and complete some of the harder challenges of the JRPG.

While equipped with the right gear and accessories, Bond and Emblem rings are a more straightforward way of helping them scale, while the social feature will also help you make the most of these classes.

One such social feature in Fire Emblem Engage is the Support Rank mechanic, where using the Units in battle, providing them with Gifts, and treating them to a meal at Cafe Terrace lets you build a stronger bond with them. By maxing out your Support Rank with the characters in Fire Emblem Engage, you can unlock additional abilities for them and help them gain bonus stats.

One of the best ways to rank up your relationship with the Units in Fire Emblem Engage is through the Gifting process, where giving them certain items can strengthen your bond.

Published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch, Fire Emblem Engage, a tactical role-playing game, is part of the Fire Emblem series and was released on January 20, 2023.

This guide covers the best Gifts for each character in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage Gifting guide

Below is a list of the best Gifts for each character in Fire Emblem Engage, categorized by different kingdoms and regions present in the game:

1) Lythos

Vander

Dragon Scripture

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen

Clanne

Large Plate, Dragon Scripture

Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen

Tea Leaves

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Philosophy Book

Elyos History

White Clover

Framme

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Sun Visor, Dragon Scripture

Quality Kerchief

Strong Perfume

Lovely Candle

Chrysanthemum

Flower Wreath

Antler Earrings

2) Firene

Alfred

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Sun Visor

Dragon Scripture

Flower Wreath

Bandages

White Clover

Lentil Flower

Horn

Céline

Dragon Scripture

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Elyos History

Quality Kerchief

Strong Perfume

Lovely Candle

Antler Earrings

Tea Leaves

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Boucheron

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Sun Visor

Fishing Bait

Landscape Art

Etie

Dragon Scripture

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Tea Leaves

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Bandages

Dried Meat

Louis

Dragon Scripture

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Tea Leaves

Poetry Book

White Clover

Large Plate

Chloé

Spicy Seasonings

Dragon Scripture

Poetry Book

Dried Meat

Fairy-Tale Book

Sun Visor

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Jean

Tea Leaves

Dragon Scripture

Poetry Book

Fairy-Tale Book

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Bear Carving

Bandages

Elyos History

Philosophy Book

Fine Quill Pen

3) Brodia

Diamant

Dried Meat

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Bandages

Elyos History

Philosophy Book

Fine Quill Pen

Sharp Chisel

Utility Knife

Fishing Bait

Fancy Dagger

Alcryst

Muscle Balm

Elyos History

Philosophy Book

Fine Quill Pen

Fishing Bait

Sun Visor

Poetry Book

Fairy-Tale Book

Amber

Large Plate

Muscle Balm

Bear Carving

Utility Knife

Tea Leaves

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

White Clover

Animal Treats

Yogurt

Roasted Yam

Jade

Muscle Balm

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Animal Treats

Elyos History

Fine Quill Pen

Sun Visor

Poetry Book

Fairy-Tale Book

Citrinne

Quality Kerchief

Lovely Candle

Muscle Balm

Elyos History

Fine Quill Pen

Fairy-Tale Book

Philosophy Book

Tea Leaves

Flower Wreath, Lily

Lapis

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Utility Knife

White Clover

Sharp Chisel

Muscle Balm

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Animal Treats

Roasted Yam

Training Weight

Yunaka

Utility Knife

Sharp Chisel

Muscle Balm

Training Weight

Elyos History

Poetry Book

Bandages

Fancy Dagger

Horn

Saphir

Large Plate

Playing Cards

Utility Knife

Muscle Balm

Training Weight

Bandages

Fancy Dagger

Roasted Yam

Yogurt

Fishing Bait

4) Solm

Timerra

Lovely Candle

Strong Perfume

Bear Carving

Quality Kerchief

Antler Earrings

Large Plate

Playing Cards

Butterfly Net

Animal Treats

Horn

Dried Meat

Fogado

Lovely Candle

Antler Earrings

Large Plate

Playing Cards

Horn

Dried Meat

Flower Wreath

Landscape Art

Desert Marigold

Merrin

Antler Earrings

Horn

Dried Meat

Sharp Chisel

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Animal Treats

Utility Knife

Fancy Dagger

Field Guide

Panette

Spooky Scroll

Spicy Seasonings

Antler Earrings

Dried Meat

Sharp Chisel

Butterfly Net

Utility Knife

Fancy Dagger

Field Guide

Bunet

Large Plate

Flower Wreath

Desert Marigold

Tea Leaves

Antler Earrings

Dried Meat

Roasted Yam

Yogurt

White Clover

Sun Visor

Pandreo

Large Plate

Antler Earrings

Yogurt

Horn

Fairy-Tale Book

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Dragon Scripture

Seadall

Sun Visor

Antler Earrings

Horn

Fairy-Tale Book

Lovely Candle

Strong Perfume

Dried Meat

White Clover

Quality Kerchief

Elyos History

Poetry Book

5) Elusia

Ivy

Sun Visor

Fairy-Tale Book

White Clover

Elyos History

Poetry Book

Dragon Scripture

Tea Leaves

Landscape Art

Fine Quill Pen

Philosophy Book

Hortensia

Lovely Candle

Strong Perfume

Bear Carving

Sun Visor

Landscape Art

Fine Quill Pen

Antler Earrings

Quality Kerchief

Flower Wreath

Cute Apron

Lupine Flower

Zelkov

Large Plate

White Clover

Tea Leaves

Landscape Art

Elyos History

Poetry Book

Sharp Chisel

Utility Knife

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Kagetsu

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Landscape Art

Sharp Chisel

Utility Knife

Muscle Balm

Training Weight

Bandages

Dried Meat

Fancy Dagger

Rosado

Large Plate

Cute Apron

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Landscape Art

Strong Perfume

Bear Carving

Sun Visor

Antler Earrings

Quality Kerchief

Flower Wreath

Lupine Flower

Goldmary

Large Plate

Cute Apron

Lovely Candle

Landscape Art

Strong Perfume

Bear Carving

Sun Visor

Antler Earrings

Quality Kerchief

Flower Wreath

Lupine Flower

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Anna

Sharp Chisel

Large Plate

Cute Apron

Lovely Candle

Landscape Art

Quality Kerchief

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Yogurt

Utility Knife

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Fine Quill Pen

Lindon

Sharp Chisel

Large Plate

Landscape Art

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Fine Quill Pen

Sun Visor

Elyos History

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Fairy-Tale Book

Roasted Yam

6) Other regions

Veyle

Sun Visor

Elyos History

Poetry Book

Fairy-Tale Book

Spicy Seasonings

Lovely Candle

Flower Wreath

Lupine Flower

Playing Cards

Desert Marigold

Lily

Lentil Flower

Chrysanthemum

Mauvier

Spicy Seasonings

Flower Wreath

Lupine Flower

Desert Marigold

Lily

Lentil Flower

Chrysanthemum

Muscle Balm

Training Weight

Fancy Dagger

Sharp Chisel

Dried Meat

Utility Knife

Bandages

The Spirit Gem is not mentioned in this list, as it is universally favored by all Fire Emblem Engage characters.

You can acquire these gifting items by exploring the world and progressing through Fire Emblem Engage.

