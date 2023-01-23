Fire Emblem Engage allows multiple ways to help your Units get more powerful as you progress through the narrative and complete some of the harder challenges of the JRPG.
While equipped with the right gear and accessories, Bond and Emblem rings are a more straightforward way of helping them scale, while the social feature will also help you make the most of these classes.
One such social feature in Fire Emblem Engage is the Support Rank mechanic, where using the Units in battle, providing them with Gifts, and treating them to a meal at Cafe Terrace lets you build a stronger bond with them. By maxing out your Support Rank with the characters in Fire Emblem Engage, you can unlock additional abilities for them and help them gain bonus stats.
One of the best ways to rank up your relationship with the Units in Fire Emblem Engage is through the Gifting process, where giving them certain items can strengthen your bond.
This guide covers the best Gifts for each character in Fire Emblem Engage.
Fire Emblem Engage Gifting guide
Below is a list of the best Gifts for each character in Fire Emblem Engage, categorized by different kingdoms and regions present in the game:
1) Lythos
Vander
- Dragon Scripture
- Sewing Kit
- Sheep Wool
- Quality Kerchief
- Fine Quill Pen
Clanne
- Large Plate, Dragon Scripture
- Quality Kerchief
- Fine Quill Pen
- Tea Leaves
- Fairy-Tale Book
- Poetry Book
- Philosophy Book
- Elyos History
- White Clover
Framme
- Training Weight
- Muscle Balm
- Sun Visor, Dragon Scripture
- Quality Kerchief
- Strong Perfume
- Lovely Candle
- Chrysanthemum
- Flower Wreath
- Antler Earrings
2) Firene
Alfred
- Training Weight
- Muscle Balm
- Sun Visor
- Dragon Scripture
- Flower Wreath
- Bandages
- White Clover
- Lentil Flower
- Horn
Céline
- Dragon Scripture
- Flower Wreath
- Lentil Flower
- Elyos History
- Quality Kerchief
- Strong Perfume
- Lovely Candle
- Antler Earrings
- Tea Leaves
- Fairy-Tale Book
- Poetry Book
Boucheron
- Dragon Scripture
- Elyos History
- Fairy-Tale Book
- Poetry Book
- Sun Visor
- Fishing Bait
- Landscape Art
Etie
- Dragon Scripture
- Flower Wreath
- Lentil Flower
- Tea Leaves
- Training Weight
- Muscle Balm
- Bandages
- Dried Meat
Louis
- Dragon Scripture
- Flower Wreath
- Lentil Flower
- Tea Leaves
- Poetry Book
- White Clover
- Large Plate
Chloé
- Spicy Seasonings
- Dragon Scripture
- Poetry Book
- Dried Meat
- Fairy-Tale Book
- Sun Visor
- Butterfly Net
- Field Guide
- Animal Treats
- Bear Carving
Jean
- Tea Leaves
- Dragon Scripture
- Poetry Book
- Fairy-Tale Book
- Butterfly Net
- Field Guide
- Bear Carving
- Bandages
- Elyos History
- Philosophy Book
- Fine Quill Pen
3) Brodia
Diamant
- Dried Meat
- Training Weight
- Muscle Balm
- Bandages
- Elyos History
- Philosophy Book
- Fine Quill Pen
- Sharp Chisel
- Utility Knife
- Fishing Bait
- Fancy Dagger
Alcryst
- Muscle Balm
- Elyos History
- Philosophy Book
- Fine Quill Pen
- Fishing Bait
- Sun Visor
- Poetry Book
- Fairy-Tale Book
Amber
- Large Plate
- Muscle Balm
- Bear Carving
- Utility Knife
- Tea Leaves
- Butterfly Net
- Field Guide
- White Clover
- Animal Treats
- Yogurt
- Roasted Yam
Jade
- Muscle Balm
- Bear Carving
- Butterfly Net
- Field Guide
- Animal Treats
- Elyos History
- Fine Quill Pen
- Sun Visor
- Poetry Book
- Fairy-Tale Book
Citrinne
- Quality Kerchief
- Lovely Candle
- Muscle Balm
- Elyos History
- Fine Quill Pen
- Fairy-Tale Book
- Philosophy Book
- Tea Leaves
- Flower Wreath, Lily
Lapis
- Sewing Kit
- Sheep Wool
- Utility Knife
- White Clover
- Sharp Chisel
- Muscle Balm
- Bear Carving
- Butterfly Net
- Field Guide
- Animal Treats
- Roasted Yam
- Training Weight
Yunaka
- Utility Knife
- Sharp Chisel
- Muscle Balm
- Training Weight
- Elyos History
- Poetry Book
- Bandages
- Fancy Dagger
- Horn
Saphir
- Large Plate
- Playing Cards
- Utility Knife
- Muscle Balm
- Training Weight
- Bandages
- Fancy Dagger
- Roasted Yam
- Yogurt
- Fishing Bait
4) Solm
Timerra
- Lovely Candle
- Strong Perfume
- Bear Carving
- Quality Kerchief
- Antler Earrings
- Large Plate
- Playing Cards
- Butterfly Net
- Animal Treats
- Horn
- Dried Meat
Fogado
- Lovely Candle
- Antler Earrings
- Large Plate
- Playing Cards
- Horn
- Dried Meat
- Flower Wreath
- Landscape Art
- Desert Marigold
Merrin
- Antler Earrings
- Horn
- Dried Meat
- Sharp Chisel
- Bear Carving
- Butterfly Net
- Animal Treats
- Utility Knife
- Fancy Dagger
- Field Guide
Panette
- Spooky Scroll
- Spicy Seasonings
- Antler Earrings
- Dried Meat
- Sharp Chisel
- Butterfly Net
- Utility Knife
- Fancy Dagger
- Field Guide
Bunet
- Large Plate
- Flower Wreath
- Desert Marigold
- Tea Leaves
- Antler Earrings
- Dried Meat
- Roasted Yam
- Yogurt
- White Clover
- Sun Visor
Pandreo
- Large Plate
- Antler Earrings
- Yogurt
- Horn
- Fairy-Tale Book
- Lovely Candle
- Playing Cards
- Dragon Scripture
Seadall
- Sun Visor
- Antler Earrings
- Horn
- Fairy-Tale Book
- Lovely Candle
- Strong Perfume
- Dried Meat
- White Clover
- Quality Kerchief
- Elyos History
- Poetry Book
5) Elusia
Ivy
- Sun Visor
- Fairy-Tale Book
- White Clover
- Elyos History
- Poetry Book
- Dragon Scripture
- Tea Leaves
- Landscape Art
- Fine Quill Pen
- Philosophy Book
Hortensia
- Lovely Candle
- Strong Perfume
- Bear Carving
- Sun Visor
- Landscape Art
- Fine Quill Pen
- Antler Earrings
- Quality Kerchief
- Flower Wreath
- Cute Apron
- Lupine Flower
Zelkov
- Large Plate
- White Clover
- Tea Leaves
- Landscape Art
- Elyos History
- Poetry Book
- Sharp Chisel
- Utility Knife
- Sewing Kit
- Sheep Wool
Kagetsu
- Lovely Candle
- Playing Cards
- Landscape Art
- Sharp Chisel
- Utility Knife
- Muscle Balm
- Training Weight
- Bandages
- Dried Meat
- Fancy Dagger
Rosado
- Large Plate
- Cute Apron
- Lovely Candle
- Playing Cards
- Landscape Art
- Strong Perfume
- Bear Carving
- Sun Visor
- Antler Earrings
- Quality Kerchief
- Flower Wreath
- Lupine Flower
Goldmary
- Large Plate
- Cute Apron
- Lovely Candle
- Landscape Art
- Strong Perfume
- Bear Carving
- Sun Visor
- Antler Earrings
- Quality Kerchief
- Flower Wreath
- Lupine Flower
- Tea Leaves
- White Clover
Anna
- Sharp Chisel
- Large Plate
- Cute Apron
- Lovely Candle
- Landscape Art
- Quality Kerchief
- Tea Leaves
- White Clover
- Yogurt
- Utility Knife
- Sewing Kit
- Sheep Wool
- Fine Quill Pen
Lindon
- Sharp Chisel
- Large Plate
- Landscape Art
- Tea Leaves
- White Clover
- Fine Quill Pen
- Sun Visor
- Elyos History
- Philosophy Book
- Poetry Book
- Fairy-Tale Book
- Roasted Yam
6) Other regions
Veyle
- Sun Visor
- Elyos History
- Poetry Book
- Fairy-Tale Book
- Spicy Seasonings
- Lovely Candle
- Flower Wreath
- Lupine Flower
- Playing Cards
- Desert Marigold
- Lily
- Lentil Flower
- Chrysanthemum
Mauvier
- Spicy Seasonings
- Flower Wreath
- Lupine Flower
- Desert Marigold
- Lily
- Lentil Flower
- Chrysanthemum
- Muscle Balm
- Training Weight
- Fancy Dagger
- Sharp Chisel
- Dried Meat
- Utility Knife
- Bandages
The Spirit Gem is not mentioned in this list, as it is universally favored by all Fire Emblem Engage characters.
You can acquire these gifting items by exploring the world and progressing through Fire Emblem Engage.