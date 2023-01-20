Weapon Proficiency in Fire Emblem Engage: What is it and how to get it?

Changing the class of your character and units in Fire Emblem Engage is one of the many core combat mechanics that will help you have an easier time with some of the more challenging encounters.

However, you will not be able to change the class of a particular character to anything you want. While in the menu, there will be a few options available, the rest of which will be locked, and the desired character will not be able to access them.

To change a character's class in the JRPG, you must have a specific weapon proficiency towards that class. For example, for a character to be able to shit their class to Sword Fighter, they will require a Weapon Proficiency of at least B in the Sword stat.

Hence, while you can change a character's class in the game, you will not be able to do it too freely.

The following guide will go over some of the features behind the Weapon Proficiency mechanic in Fire Emblem Engage and how you might be able to get them.

What is Weapon Proficiency in Fire Emblem Engage?

As mentioned, Weapon Proficiency is a particular unit whose main aim is to determine if that particular character can change to a particular class. All the units in Fire Emblem engage come with their default class and subsequent weapon proficiency.

This means that Alcryst is much more proficient in Archery, while they will have a terry bad rating with something like a sword. This is why you will never be able to change them into the Sword Fighter advanced class, as they will like the proper requirements.

Additionally, Weapon Proficiency has its tiers. Hence, it will be pretty easy for you to determine which unit will be able to shift to which of the classes in the game.

Obtaining and Improving Weapon Proficiency in Fire Emblem Engage

When obtaining Weapon Proficiency in Fire Emblem Engage, the only way the characters can acquire them will be by inheriting them from the Emblems themselves.

However, there are ways to increase those proficiencies, and the best way to do it will be by increasing their Support Ranks or Bond levels with the characters.

The most effective way to increase the Support Rank will be to:

Use the desired units more frequently in combat.

Give gifts to your favorite characters to make their bonds and increase their stats

Acquire their lost items and return them to the rightful owners

Heal the desired units more often in combat to raise the Support Rank

Treat them to a meal in Cafe Terrace, which will significantly improve your bond with them.

Increasing your Support Rank with the characters in Fire Emblem Engage will not only allow them to improve their Weapon Proficiency but also help them get their hands on new abilities, which will drastically improve their chances of survival in an encounter and dodging Permadeath.

