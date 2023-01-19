All units in Fire Emblem Engage and how they work

A big part of Fire Emblem Engage revolves around recruiting new units and forming the most balanced party to take on some of the harder challenges and encounters.

While the Permadeath feature can add a fair amount of challenge regarding some late-game grinds, you can tip-toe around the mechanic and save your unit from death after figuring out how every unit works in the game.

You can recruit several characters and unit categories in Fire Emblem Engage, each of which has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Today's guide will go over all the Unit classes you will encounter in the JRPG and the role they are most suited for.

All Units in Fire Emblem Engage explained

1) Dragon Unit

This unit is considered special, it can transform itself into a Dragon, either completely or just parts of its body. The unit includes the following classes:

Dragon Child

Diving Dragon

2) Mounted Unit (Cavalry)

They are the cavalry in Fire Emblem Engage, which is why they come with much higher Movement stats and can be incredibly disruptive to the enemy's formation. The Mounted Unit classes include

Noble

Avenir

Sentinel

Royal Knight

Bow Knight

Mage Knight

Great Knight

Paladin

Wolf Knight

Sword Cavalier

Lance Cavalier

Axe Cavalier

3) Flying Unit

Flying units use range to their advantage and spam magic from a distance. However, they are quite squishy units and highly vulnerable to arrows. The unit contains the following classes:

Wing Tamer

Sword Flier

Lance Flier

Axe Flier

Griffin Knight

Wyvern Knight

4) Tome Unit (Mystical)

The Tome unit comprises the Mystical, who rely heavily on magic damage to devastate the enemy lines. The unit's classes are

Noble

Vidame

Mage

Sage

High Priest

5) Body Arts Unit (Qi Adept)

These front-line brawlers will take the maximum amount of aggro from the enemy. Body Arts Units are best used for close-quarter hand-to-hand combat and protecting the backline DPS units. The classes that fall under this unit are

Martial Monk

Martial Master

Dancer

6) Bow/Dagger Unit (Covert)

These are the assassin class in Fire Emblem Engage which gets spell buffs like double terrain bonus under certain conditions. They can easily disrupt the enemy backline and do devastating damage if left unchecked. The unit contains the following classes:

Lord

Tireur d’elite

Archer

Sniper

Thief

7) Armored Unit

Armored units are the pure tank class in the game and come with the highest defense rating. They are all about surviving the longest in a brawl and drawing in aggro from the rest of the squad. The classes in this unit are

8) Sword/Lance/Axe Unit (Backup)

These are your weapons masters that do heavy single-target damage. The combos are some of the best in the game and are extremely effective against strong individual units and bosses.

Lord

Sentinel

Sword Fighter

Swordmaster

Hero

Lance Fighter

Axe Fighter

Halberdier

Berserker

Warrior

Fire Emblem Engage officially drops tomorrow, January 20, 2023, and players will get a chance to get to redeem the Order of Heroes item set before the official release.

