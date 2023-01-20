How to easily change your character’s class in Fire Emblem Engage

For new players, Fire Emblem Engage can certainly be a fairly complicated game to master, especially with how dense the combat mechanics are in the game.

While there are a fair number of beginner classes that you can try out with your character early on in the game to make things easier, the encounters get significantly harder as the narrative progresses.

This is when you begin to unlock different advanced classes in the title, although the game’s UI isn't exactly clear on how you can go about changing your protagonist’s class. Changing classes is an incredibly important process and one of the core mechanics of the game that you must get familiar with as the mid-to-late-game portion of the story kicks off.

Today's guide will go over how you can change your character's class in Fire Emblem Engage.

Changing your character’s class in Fire Emblem Engage

To change your character’s class in Fire Emblem Engage, you will be required to:

Press the + button on your Nintendo Switch when you're in the game, as this will open up the menu or the world map of Somniel.

Here, you should make your way to the Inventory and select the character whose class you want to change.

Upon selecting the desired character, a pop-up will come up, which will feature the Change Class option. After clicking on it, you will then be able to change the class of the character.

You will then find all of the available classes that the character can switch to. However, most of the options will be locked out as a desired proficiency towards a particular stat is required to change classes.

How does Proficiency work in Fire Emblem Engage?

Presently, Fire Emblem Engage has two types of classes, the base as well as the advanced, and unlocking them will require a character to have a certain proficiency in particular stats along with a Second Seal. For example, to change a character’s class to that of a Sword Fighter, they will be required to have a Proficiency of at least B rank in the Sword.

This case is true for both the base and advanced classes as well. In general, the advanced classes aren't something that new players should try out early on in the game. Furthermore, you will be required to unlock it, and the only way to do that will be to help the desired character reach level 10 in the base class to have the advanced class option.

Additionally, they will also require the desired Proficiency along with a Master Seal, without which they won't be able to switch to an advanced class.

Master Scrolls are one of the many important resources that you will be able to obtain as you progress through the narrative. As a result, it won’t be too much trouble to find a good number of them while playing casually.

Once you have met all the requirements for an advanced class change, you simply need to click on the option and switch your character to an advanced class in Fire Emblem Engage.

