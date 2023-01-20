How to easily obtain and upgrade Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

There are plenty of ways to help your character as well as units get significantly stronger in Fire Emblem Engage. Although collecting the 12 Emblem Rings themselves might be the most efficient way to go about it, there are other features like the Bond Rings that will help you gain an edge in some of the game's hardest encounters.

With Bond Rings, you will be able to augment the Emblem Rings further in the JRPG and provide your characters with additional stat bonuses.

Considering that the Classic Mode of the game comes with a Permadeath mechanic, creating and upgrading Bond Rings is definitely the best way to keep your units alive in battle.

However, there has been a fair bit of confusion amongst community members as to how they can go about creating Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage. Today’s guide will go over all the steps that you can take to obtain as well as upgrade these rings in the game.

Obtaining Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

To obtain Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage, you will be required to craft them using Bond Fragments, which can be done in Somniel’s Ring Chamber. To craft one ring, you will be required to invest 100 Bond Fragments, a resource that you'll be able to freely farm as you make your way through the game's narrative.

Once you have enough Bond fragments, you will then be required to:

Make your way to your home base in Somniel, and then head to the Ring Chamber. Here, you will need to interact with the pedestal that's located in the center of the chamber. This will provide you with a pop-up.

Here, you will need to select the unit that you want to create a Bond Ring for in Fire Emblem Engage.

You can either invest in one Bond Ring here or craft 10 if you have the required amount of resources for it.

Upgrading Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

To upgrade all of the Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage, you will be first be required to meld them. To do this, you will once again need to make your way back to Somniel and head to the Ring Chamber there.

Upon interacting with the pedestal, you will need to choose the melding option, following which you can select the Rings that you want to meld and trigger a cutscene to automatically upgrade them.

Melding rings will cost you Bond Fragments as well, and depending on the ring tiers, the costs will vary. Presently, the Bond Rings are categorized into the S, A, B, and C tiers, with S tier being the most powerful set of rings that you can make.

For now, you will only be able to meld two rings in the game in order to get a ring that is of a higher tier. Players are also advised to meld as many powerful rings as possible in order to have a significantly easier time in some of the hardest encounters in the game.

