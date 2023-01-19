What are the best ways to increase Bond Level in Fire Emblem Engage

Historically, the Fire Emblem series has been about two things: challenging, strategic turn-based battles and engaging relationships with your comrades on the battlefield.

The latest Nintendo Switch entry, Fire Emblem Engage, is more of the same, but offers a new twist in the form of Emblems. These are rings containing the spirits of characters from past entries in the franchise.

Players can also get to know these Emblems better and make a bond with them. Here's everything they need to know about the bond mechanic.

Here's how to increase Bond Level with an Emblem in Fire Emblem Engage

Before we delve into the nitty-gritty of enhancing Bond Levels, we need to know what a bond is in the first place. In a nutshell, it indicates how close a character is to an Emblem. By consistently engaging with them in various ways, players can raise the Bond Level between that particular character and the Emblem.

Bonds grant new bonuses and perks that spice up battles even further, alongside the spectacle from the classic heroes. These include the ability to inherit skills and obtain buffs. So far, the max Bond Level in the game is 20, and there are two ways to progress:

Bond Conversations: These are small cutscenes featuring banter between the characters and Emblems, which often unveil something interesting about them. This can be done by going to the Emblem selection screen and then picking the portraits with yellow speech bubbles to talk to a specific unit. This will allow raising the Bond Level by 1.

Emblem Training: The second method will likely see more consistent use by players and it requires visiting the Arena in Somniel. This area in the hub allows units to grow stronger by sparring against the Emblems. Unlike the standard variant, players can use Emblem Training as many times as they want between battles and raise their Bond Level. However, they require Bond Fragments to particpate in the first place.

How to earn Bond Fragments and what are they used for?

Bond Fragments are a resource in Fire Emblem Engage. There are a few ways to obtain them:

Complete Bulletin Challenges: Somniel has a bulletin board where players can check available series of activties and challenges to perform to earn Bond Fragments. These can include performing certain moves in battle, as an example.

Somniel has a bulletin board where players can check available series of activties and challenges to perform to earn Bond Fragments. These can include performing certain moves in battle, as an example. Care for Sommie: Somniel is also home to a mysterious but adorable pet known as Sommie. Petting him can earn players some Bond Fragments.

Somniel is also home to a mysterious but adorable pet known as Sommie. Petting him can earn players some Bond Fragments. Fishing minigame: Besides fighting, players are able to engage in a variety of activties around Somniel. From lunch time with allies to physical exercise minigames fetauring QTEs (qucik time events), there is no shortage of things to dowthat benefit players in many ways. One such inclusion is the fishing activity that sees them catch fish in the pond area. This can also grant Bond Fragments as a reward.

Bond Fragments can also be used to make Bond Rings. While also based on different Fire Emblem characters, these are completely separate to the Emblem rings and offer a minor set of buffs.

Fire Emblem Engage is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch console.

