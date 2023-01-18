Nintendo reportedly set to revive a classic GameCube franchise later this year

The Nintendo GameCube was arguably niche compared to its then-competition, the PS2 and Xbox. However, it still managed to rack up a respectable selection of iconic and often underrated releases. With fans clamoring for many of its overlooked titles to be brought over to Nintendo Switch, it looks like they could see one soon.

According to Exputer, Bandai Namco and Nintendo-owned studio Monolith Soft is working on a modern remake of Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean. The cult-classic JRPG series is reportedly making a return in the Summer of 2023, for Big N's hybrid console.

Nintendo's alleged remake of Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean to launch between June and September 2023?

Alicia Tai ✨ @kubuskwal glorious . A proper remaster or better yet, remake, would be like a dream come true 🥺 I’ve been replaying Baten Kaitos with HD texture + widescreen mods and it’sglorious. A proper remaster or better yet, remake, would be like a dream come true 🥺 I’ve been replaying Baten Kaitos with HD texture + widescreen mods and it’s ✨glorious✨. A proper remaster or better yet, remake, would be like a dream come true 🥺 https://t.co/zzwt0VP4js

As with the 2003 original, this too will be managed by Monolith Soft. The Japanese development studio is renowned for its Xenoblade Chronicles series of massive open-world RPGs. Additionally, Bandai Namco is also collaborating with them on the project. This makes sense as Namco published the original before its merger with Bandai.

Exputer also claimed to have received visual proof (i.e. in-development screenshots and/or footage) indicating that the remake is real. Since the reported launch window is from June to September 2023, it is possible that the same could be announced at this year's E3 (short for Electronic Entertainment Expo).

The annual game show takes place in June and since the event will be making a comeback at physical venues after a short hiatus, this will be a good opportunity to surprise fans.

RPGFan (dot com) @rpgfancom This was an incredible GameCube duology from Monolith Soft - it deserves a port!)

-S. This MAY BE NOTHING but a basic trademark renewal... but, Bandai Namco DID recently register trademarks for " #BatenKaitos Eternal Wings" and "BK: Origins" in Europe. (I want to belieeveeThis was an incredible GameCube duology from Monolith Soft - it deserves a port!)-S. This MAY BE NOTHING but a basic trademark renewal... but, Bandai Namco DID recently register trademarks for " #BatenKaitos Eternal Wings" and "BK: Origins" in Europe. (I want to belieevee 😭 This was an incredible GameCube duology from Monolith Soft - it deserves a port!)-S. https://t.co/9prnuXEEvz

No information has been provided on the scope and scale of the game or the kind of tech it will be using as a modern console game. A handful of remakes already exist on the hybrid handheld, such as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The latter is especially proof that Nintendo is open to bringing older franchises to the forefront.

With the Switch platform opening up these overlooked classics to a brand new audience, Baten Kaitos getting revived doesn't seem unlikely. It is also suggested that Baten Kaitos Origin, the 2006 prequel, will be bundled with the remake.

About a year ago, trademarks were spotted for the two entries in the series, including a European release for Origins, which was not released in the region at the time.

What is Baten Kaitos about?

The JRPG series sees players control a protagonist in an overworld from an isometric perspective. The first game sees protagonist Kalas set out on a journey alongside his team to take down the evil Malpercio. The game's world employs magic cards called Magnus. The battles are random, with players thrust into an arena against foes using the cards for both spells and items to take down enemies in turn-based gameplay.

Since all the details discussed thus far are rumors, players should take everything with a pinch of salt. Are you looking forward to this Nintendo Switch remake if it turns out to be true?

