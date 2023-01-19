How to level up fast in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage will soon be out for Nintendo Switch. The latest in Intelligent Systems' acclaimed SRPG franchise. Unlike the previous entry, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, this is more of a return to form as far as gameplay design is concerned, with combat being the star of the show.

As with any good RPG, upgrading and strengthening your characters is key to winning battles. Especially given how challenging many maps can be. So players could be wondering how to level up their units quicker

Here's how to ensure your player units get the extra EXP they need to get stronger in Fire Emblem Engage

Here are a handful of ways players can grind for EXP:

1) Train at Somniel

Nao @NaoDotDotDot

Features include: shopping for gear/outfits, training, increasing friendship and many more

Nintendo released a new look at Fire Emblem: Engage focusing on your home base: the Somniel.

Somniel is the name of the hub area where players can roam around and spend time catching up with their allies. This is a floating fortress where the Divine Dragon (i.e. the protagonist) resides. Players can visit the Arena to participate in mock battles against allies. This will allow you to earn extra EXP and Skill Points. However, note that this can only be done 3 times per battle.

2) Use Marth's Mercurius Engage Weapon

Marth is one of the key Emblems in Fire Emblem Engage. The classic hero comes from the first game in the series, Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. Here, he has access to the Mercurius Engage Weapon at Bond Level 10. This can be done by increasing the player's Bond with Marth by spending time with him, among other activities.

The weapon's passive bonus doubles EXP earned by the user, so players are encouraged to use him as much as possible. Since Marth's Emblem is one of the earliest to be found via story progression, he can be equipped around on other units too, allowing them to use his passive weapon ability.

3) Lineage Synchro skill (DLC)

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Engage with Emblems, battles, maps and more in the #FireEmblem Engage Expansion Pass! Four packs of additional content await, starting when Wave 1 launches on 1/20, alongside the release of Fire Emblem Engage.

Obtained from the DLC Wave 1, players will be able to get their hands on the Lineage Synchro skill. It boosts EXP earned in combat by a decent 20%. This should allow characters to level up quicker than usual. However, players will need to purchase the DLC content. Players can buy the Expansion Pass to avail all four waves as they get released over the course of 2023. Wave 1 will launch on the same day the game does, on January 20, 2023.

Here is everything included in the Expansion Pass:

Emblem Bracelet for Three Houses Lords : Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude

: Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude Emblem Bracelet: Tiki, the iconic dragon heroine

Tiki, the iconic dragon heroine Support Items: Boots, Seraph Robe, Energy Drop, Spirit Dust, Secret Book, Speedwing, Goddess Icon, Dracoshield, and Talisman

Boots, Seraph Robe, Energy Drop, Spirit Dust, Secret Book, Speedwing, Goddess Icon, Dracoshield, and Talisman Accessories: Rare Set, Frilled Band, Big Ribbon, Single Earring, and Round Specs

Rare Set, Frilled Band, Big Ribbon, Single Earring, and Round Specs Silver Card: Grants discount for the Armory and Item Shop in Somniel

Fire Emblem Engage sees the Divine Dragon return to the land of Lythos after a 1000-year slumber to stop the evil Fell Dragon from wreaking havoc. Players must recruit an array of warriors to fight the Four Hounds, the antagonistic organization that aims to revive the villain.

The game is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch platform.

