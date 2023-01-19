Permadeath in Fire Emblem Engage: How it works, how to counter it, and more

In Fire Emblem Engage, you can travel across the land as you complete missions with the help of recruits you meet along the way. The game has a turn-based tactical combat system that makes certain encounters in the latter stages challenging.

To make things even more difficult, the game's Classic Mode comes with a Permadeath feature, where if a unit dies in the game, you will not be able to use it again.

Thus, coming up with the right strategy during an encounter is more important, especially when playing the JRPG in Classic mode. This guide talks about some of the things you need to keep in mind regarding the Permadeath feature in Fire Emblem Engage, along with some of its workarounds.

Countering Permadeath in Fire Emblem Engage

There are primarily two game modes in Fire Emblem Engage - Casual and Classic. The Permadeath feature is limited to the former, so if you are not looking for much of a challenge and want to enjoy an engaging narrative, you should boot the game in Casual Mode.

With Permadeath active in Casual mode, every time your unit dies in the game, you will not be able to use it again in battle. This makes every move count in an encounter. However, there are certain ways that you can help a unit escape a Pemadeath situation in the game.

1) Using rewind mechanic

Fire Emblem Engage comes with a rewind mechanic, which you can use to rewind a few turns in combat during a unit's turn, and have a second chance at changing the result during an encounter.

While it’s not the most reliable mechanic to lean on, it is still one of the best ways to help your unit survive when in a pinch.

2) Saving game before each encounter

This method is called Save Scumming and is a perfectly viable strategy for any RPG that offers a manual save option. Hence, you can manually save the game before each encounter, so if a unit that you like dies during battle, you can go back to the last save point and restart it.

While it might seem like a cumbersome process to go through the fight all over again, it is still one of your best bets to protect your units.

3) Reviving your fallen units

As the narrative progresses, you will get a chance to revive a character or two. However, this is a limited feature and will not bring back all of your fallen units.

There is currently no way for you to disable the Permadeath feature in Fire Emblem Engage’s Classic Mode. While there may be an option to switch between Casual and Classic modes, you must make the most of your moves in each fight and save the game as often as possible.

