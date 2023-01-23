Fire Emblem Engage leaked character ages

Fire Emblem Engage’s social system is one of the most significant selling points of the JRPG. Along with tactical combat, the title has received a positive response since its release a couple of days ago.

The Bond, as well as the Support mechanic, is one of the title's core features that allows all Units in the team to grow significantly stronger while unlocking new abilities and bonus stats.

Additionally, there is a new social mechanic where players can be in a relationship with some of the most memorable characters in the game, either romantically or platonically.

This is why it has led many in the community to ask what the ages are for all the Units and NPCs in the Nintendo exclusive.

While there is no official reveal on what the ages of the characters are, there have been a fair number of leaks and datamined content which allegedly reveal just how old these characters are in Fire Emblem Engage. One such source is a Reddit post by a user named NagaMilalove.

Leaked Fire Emblem Engage character ages

Based on the leaks, here are the supposed ages for the characters in Fire Emblem Engage:

Vander : 45

: 45 Clanne/ Framme : 16

: 16 Alfred : 21

: 21 Etie : 17

: 17 Boucheron: 23

23 Celine: 17

17 Chloe: 18

18 Loui:s 22

22 Yunaka: 22

22 Staluke: 17

17 Citrinne: 17

17 Lapis: 18

18 Diamant: 25

25 Umber: 24

24 Jade: 22

22 Ivy: 20

20 Kagetsu: 26

26 Zelkov: 28

28 Fogato: 17

17 Pandoro: 20

20 Bonet: 23

23 Misutira: 18

18 Panetone: 18

18 Merrin: 19

19 Hortensia: 14

14 Seadall: 23

23 Rosado: 17

17 Goldmary: 19

19 Linden: 60

60 Saphir: 35

There is a lot that players can do when it comes to mastering the social system in Fire Emblem Engage.

Maxing out the support ranks for the Units that you use the most in battle is one of the best ways to help them survive the harder encounters, and allow them to not be a victim of the Permadeath mechanic.

The JRPG has a permadeath system in classic mode, where if a Unit dies in an encounter, they remain dead for the rest of the game. While the Time Rollback feature makes it such that one can save the Unit by going back to one of their previous round instances, it’s still not a reliable way of protecting them.

Equipping them with the proper gear, making out their Support Rank, and improving their core stats is a far more reliable way of making the most of their class and abilities.

