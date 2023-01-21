Fire Emblem Engage makes its grand entry on the Nintendo Switch as the seventeenth and latest entry in the franchise. It aims to reintroduce classic gameplay elements while managing to incorporate modern mechanics.

Players can “Engage” in battle by using a variety of allies at their command. One such method to deal with overwhelming forces is to call upon the aid of past heroes by equipping the Emblem Ring of the said hero.

Note: Major gameplay spoilers for the Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Engage mechanic can turn the tide in Fire Emblem Engage

Syncing with heroes increases your damage output (Image via Nintendo)

Since each Emblem Ring is linked to a particular character in Fire Emblem Engage, players must equip rings of the character they wish to call aid upon when heading into battle.

Units can 'fuse' with Emblems to enter a heightened state (Image via Nintendo)

To maximize the effects of your Engage “state,” keep the following in mind:

Every unit is capable of equipping Emblem Rings in battle.

Equipping Emblem Rings will sync with the spirits of heroes past, increasing the power of the units and unlocking special skills.

Additionally, units can fuse with these heroes to enter the “Engage” state.

Engaged units can utilize special weapons and unique Engage skills against enemies.

Remember that the “Engage status” will only last for three turns and end immediately when it expires.

However, the Engage meter will refill over time and allow for another Engage skill when replenished.

It is recommended to experiment and try multiple combinations of units and Emblem Rings to find the most effective solution in combat.

The Engage attack in action (Image via Nintendo)

How many Emblem Rings are there in Fire Emblem Engage?

There are a total of 12 Emblem Rings to collect and use in the game’s campaign, each with its own unique abilities and strengths:

Ring of the Hero-King (Marth): Divine Speed

Divine Speed Ring of the Caring Princess (Celica): Echo

Echo Ring of the Holy Knight (Sigurd): Gallop

Gallop Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif): Adaptable

Adaptable Ring of the Young Lion (Roy): Rise Above

Rise Above Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn): Call Doubles

Call Doubles Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim): Sacred Twins

Sacred Twins Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike): Steadfast

Steadfast Ring of Dawn Maiden (Micaiah): Augment

Augment Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina): Shield of Bonds

Shield of Bonds Ring of the Crux of Fate (Corrin): Dreadful Aura

Dreadful Aura Ring of the Instructor (Byleth): Instruct

What is Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem Engage is the latest in the Fire Emblem series from developer Intelligent Systems, released for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023. The game follows players taking control of the Divine Dragon as they battle against forces that aim to resurrect the Fell Dragon - an ancient being that led tyranny into the world of Elyos a thousand years prior.

This turn-based, tactical role-playing game features the return of various protagonists via the Engage mechanic and is a general return to the franchise's roots.

