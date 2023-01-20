Who are the strongest emblem characters in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem Engage is more of a side title in the long-running tactical RPG franchise. It’s a tribute to the classic games that make up the series, with players able to summon several familiar heroes. Emblem bearers from past titles can be summoned using the game's rings. While most characters will be useful in certain aspects of your strategy, some are stronger than others.

Considering that Fire Emblem Engage is still a new title, more work needs to be done to determine the absolute top-tier emblem bearers. Nevertheless, we have picked out some characters that players should focus on, and as the power of other characters becomes revealed, we will revisit this list and add more protagonists to it.

This list will only feature characters summoned with rings in Fire Emblem Engage, and not the main protagonist or any of the recruitable party members that follow.

Which emblems grant the most power in Fire Emblem Engage?

1) Celica (Fire Emblem Gaiden)

Celica is the premier mage emblem in Fire Emblem Engage. Her Echo ability allows her to split her magic attacks, so she can blast two targets with magic at once. That’s already potentially devastating before her other primary ability. Each spell does 50% damage, but that won't be an issue.

Additionally, she has access to Warp Ragnarok, which is most likely one of the best abilities in the entire game. You can practically teleport across the entire map and attack a foe with devastating magic. Naturally, she increases Tome/Staff efficiency as well, so she’s going to be an ideal partner for one of your spellcasters.

She also reflects a portion of any damage taken from Corrupted units, thanks to her Synchro Skill: Holy Stance. Furthermore, Corrupted units will take more damage from her, thanks to her Engage Weapon, Seraphim.

2) Sigurd (Fire Emblem: Geneaology of the Holy War)

Sometimes, a hero is simply useful because of what they bring to the table. Sigurd brings useful passive abilities to your party and will be a great boon to your Cavalry units. He can grant +5 movement, thanks to his Engage Skill Gallop.

The character can use Override to smash through a line of enemies in Fire Emblem Engage, allowing him to move to safety while dealing damage at the same time. For this reason, he should likely be given to Cavalry users or characters who often find themselves in bad spots, such as healers.

Sigurd's Synchro Skill: Canter can let you move again after you act. This is going to make squishy, hard-hitting units much safer when they go to attack. You can move your squishy, heavy-hitters into range and get them out safely in a pinch. His Ridersbane Engage Weapon deals increased damage to Cavalry units as well.

3) Marth (Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light)

Naturally, Marth is one of the best Fire Emblem Engage summons. Being one of the most iconic characters, this agile, sword-wielding hero grants +15 Avoidance, thanks to his Synchro Skill: Perceptive. You unlock him first, and will likely use him for the remainder of the game. Marth also comes with Lodestar Rush, which deals seven sword strikes at 30% damage to an adjacent enemy.

That ability's going to be incredibly valuable, especially when you have Sword Proficiency to go along with it. If that’s not enough to make this character interesting, Marth's Divine Speed ability allows units to deal 50% extra damage in combat. Sword wielders, particularly characters that use Speed and Dexterity, are going to be extremely effective when partnered with Marth.

In general, quite a few of the emblem characters are going to be potent choices in Fire Emblem Engage. We will revisit this list as soon as more information has been revealed about the emblem characters that players will be able to summon.

