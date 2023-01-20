5 things you should do in Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem is one of Nintendo’s longest-running franchises. The upcoming entry of Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical turn-based RPG that puts players in the shoes of Alear, the game’s protagonist. Players will have to embark on a journey to defeat the evil Fell Dragon and will get to interact with a vast array of characters.

Fire Emblem Engage features a hub area known as Somniel, which is a huge floating island in the air that acts as an expansive area for players to kick back and relax from the various battles in Fire Emblem Engage. They will have the flexibility to get accustomed to the lore and the game's mechanics at their own pace in Somniel.

This article will detail five useful things that you should try out in the region of Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage.

Training, buying weapons, and three other things to do in Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage

If you're new to Fire Emblem Engage, then the best way to learn more about the game is to explore Somniel. Before jumping into difficult battles in Fire Emblem Engage, it's probably best to explore this hub area thoroughly before venturing further into the storyline.

Listed below are some of the activities that you should do in Somniel:

1) Training in the arena

You can train in the Arena (Image via Nintendo)

There's nothing better than practicing at your own pace without worrying about losing progress in an RPG title. In the arena at Somniel, you can thoroughly test out your units, characters, and class to see what works best.

The cherry on top of the cake here is that you can even gain experience and skill points by doing so. Essentially, the arena is an excellent location to gauge the effectiveness of your attacks and units without facing any dangerous situations.

2) Buy weapons and equipment from the Armory

Buy weapons from the Armory (Image via Nintendo)

You can head to the Plaza and locate the Armory shop there. Purchasing weapons and items requires gold, so it's advised that you stack enough of them before heading to this location.

Fortunately, there's a wide variety of weapons to choose from in this RPG. If you're finding combat to be too difficult, you can check out some new weapons and equipment that may give you an edge in your next battle.

3) Use the bed in your room

The Fire Emblem series is known for its steep difficulty curve. If you're a new player or a fan of the series who's finding the game too difficult, you can head to your own room in Somniel.

Interacting with your bed in that room will give you various options to lower the game's difficulty settings. This will dramatically improve your gaming experience if you want a fair challenge yet wish to progress faster in the game.

4) Speak with all of your allies

Talk to your allies (Image via Nintendo)

Like other FE titles, Fire Emblem Engage is a long and arduous journey, where you will befriend many characters in the realm of Elyos along the way. The friends that you make along this journey will appear in Somniel.

You should always interact with these characters as it increases your standing with them and they will support you more in battles. Furthermore, interacting with them on their birthdays will grant you additional boosts as well.

5) Check out the ring chamber

Rings form an integral part of Fire Emblem Engage. Every ring that you find in the campaign gives you stat boosts and helps unlock better skills for your units. Therefore, you'll certainly want to visit the Ring Chamber in Somniel to avail of these much-needed boosts before you head out for your next adventure in the game. You can even create your own bond rings, which can be upgraded to the highest S tier for maximum utility.

Although Fire Emblem Engage can be slightly overwhelming for new players, it can be an interesting experience once they get used to the game's mechanics by frequently visiting Somniel. In general, it's a fairly broad game that has something for every kind of gamer; be it a deep storyline, an intricate battle system, character stats tweaking, or a vast world to explore.

Despite the success of the Fire Emblem series, Nintendo continues to keep the franchise as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Fire Emblem Engage, being the seventeenth game in the series, certainly has a lot to live up to. Fortunately, the initial fan reactions are positive, with the game evidently featuring a healthy mix of its original roots and new introductions to make it stand out on its own.

