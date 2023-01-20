Fire Emblem Engage smashes its way onto Nintendo Switch systems worldwide on January 20, 2023. This upcoming tactical role-playing game developed by Intelligent Systems follows a return to roots for the franchise, compared to its bold yet enjoyable path in Three Houses.

One of the several returning features from previous titles is the weapon triangle system, a staple of the series that was sorely missed. Engage aims to bring back the classic formula while bringing modern-day improvements and enhancements, which will be detailed below in this article.

Note: Major gameplay spoilers for Fire Emblem Engage will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Fire Emblem Engage brings a familiar yet unique spin on classic weapon triangle system

The familiar yet engaging triangle system returns once more in Fire Emblem Engage, and has the following rules and nuances:

The in-game menu detailing the triangle system (Image via Nintendo)

Swords fight off against Axes, Axes against lances, and lances against swords in a rock, paper, scissor-styled battle system.

Combat is entirely turn-based, and each unit is divided into a definite type.

Players must plan accordingly and set off fights considering all enemy weaknesses and types in advance.

Using the correct weapon counter type will inflict a “Break” status on the enemy - leaving them unable to act for the rest of the turn, opening the window for additional damage.

This means that even the toughest of enemies can be easily dealt with when taking advantage of this system. Naturally, the same applies to your party as well, so caution must be exercised when acting your turn.

Fire Emblem Engage differs from the other entries in the series by bringing three unique roles - Bows, Tomes, and Knives.

Bows, Tomes, and Knives are neutral against Swords, Axes, and Lances.

However, the Arts have a definite advantage over the new trio of weapons. This means melee attacks are quite effective against them.

What is Fire Emblem Engage?

The seventeenth and latest entry in the long-running, iconic Fire Emblem franchise, Engage was first revealed on September 13, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch to much fanfare. The game follows players taking control of Alear, the divine dragon, awakening after a thousand-year slumber as they fight evil forces aiming to free Sombron, the Fell Dragon.

The player-controlled protagonist must collect 12 unique Emblem Rings to bring back peace and order to the continent of Elyos.

The game features several new additions and returning features that were seen in previous franchise entries. In addition, Fire Emblem Engage brings back interactions between party members outside of combat, although it is admittedly toned down compared to Three Houses. This is done in favor of a heavier emphasis on combat.

The title has since been met with generally positive reviews from fans and critics alike, with praise being showered for the refreshing yet familiar combat system while criticism being drawn to the lackluster cast.

