Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on fighting games

Some of the best sales in the Steam Winter Sale 2022 belong to fighting games. There are some absolutely tremendous offers that players can use to unlock some of the biggest titles in the genre, with all of the characters attached that go with it.

The prices to normally get these bundles can be wildly expensive, so Steam is really giving fighting games' fans something to be happy about.

When I looked into the fighting games that are on offer in the Steam Winter Sale this year, I considered a few factors. I thought about how fun these games are, their active community, and how much value you get for your money. One of them is more for the casual fighting game fan who wants to play older games, but the rest are modern, active titles.

While 2023 is going to be even bigger for fighting games, the Steam Winter Sale is going to do a lot to tide people over until then.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

What are the best deals for fighting games during the Steam Winter Sale?

1) Tekken 7 Definitive Edition

Sale: 85% off ($16.49, normally $109.99)

Tekken 8 is on the way, so why not celebrate one of the best fighting games of the last decade during the Steam Winter Sale? I was never a huge fan of the series - mostly because I’m terrible at it. But Tekken 7 really won me over, partially thanks to Akuma’s inclusion - he was my entry point. But if you’re going to buy Tekken 7, you'll want to get everything with it.

The Tekken 7 Definitive Edition comes with the game, a bonus character - Eliza - and all the Season Passes (1-4). This means you get Ultimate Tekken Bowl, tons of costumes, Geese Howard, Noctis Lucis Caelum, Armor King, Negan, Zafina, Ganryu, Leroy Smith, and Fahkumram.

That’s a ton of value! For less than 20 bucks, you get an active fighting game that's a great deal of fun.

2) Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle

Sale: 73% off ($19.19, normally $69.97)

Street Fighter V might have started off on a poor foot with fans, but things got better as the years went on. It built up fan appreciation again, and now that we’re eagerly awaiting Street Fighter 6, it’s a great time to get the current title for cheap. It’s on a very solid sale in the fighting games genre of the Steam Winter Sale.

But what do you get for your money? You get Street Fighter V, the Champion Edition upgrade kit, a selection of gorgeous wallpapers, and the Season 5 Premium Pass bundle. The Champion Edition upgrade gives you all of the characters from Seasons 1-4, and a ton of costumes and colors.

Season 5’s Premium Pass grants you Dan, Rose, Oro, Akira, Luke, and Eleven as new characters. It came with Story/Battle costumes, colors, a special title, and a Fighter Profile Theme for each.

It also comes with a ton of costumes and several new stages. My favorite parts are the Ruby Heart costume (Rose) and the Cyber-Akuma costume (Akuma), Dan Hibiki aside. For about 20 dollars, you get plenty of fighting game content to tide you over until Spring 2023.

3) Capcom Fighting Collection

Sale: 25% off ($29.99, normally $39.99)

For fans of classic fighting games, Capcom Fighting Collection has some bangers for you to pick up in the Steam Winter Sale. Have you wanted to play the Darkstalkers games online? Maybe Hyper Street Fighter II: Anniversary Edition? You can play all of those and so much more. It also had a few Japan-exclusive games coming to the West for the first time.

I loved Capcom Fighting Collection, that’s for sure. You can play the Japanese and English versions of 10 great classics, whether you want to play online or locally. It even has a training mode for each game, for new players, or people who want to brush up on their skills.

4) Guilty Gear -Strive-

Sale: 25% off ($29.99, normally $39.99)

Unfortunately, the bundles for Guilty Gear -Strive- are still very much on the expensive side of the Steam Winter Sale for fighting games. If you want the Ultimate Edition, it’s going to run $64.99, but it does come with both season passes, and some extra content. However, it is an amazing title to get for yourself.

ArcSystem Works don’t miss when they make fighting games, and the current Guilty Gear has been a smash hit with fans. Each character plays and feels unique, and there are several fan-favorites and new characters added via DLC. It’s a blend of the 2D fighter/anime fighter.

If you loved the previous Guilty Gear games, or BlazBlue, you owe it to yourself to check out Guilty Gear -Strive-.

5) Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition

Sale: 85% off ($16.49, normally $109.47)

Bandai Namco and ArcSystem Works came together to make the best Dragon Ball Z fighting game of all time. One of the best offerings in recent years, it offers a fast-paced, 3v3 combat that the genre had been missing. Available at a steal during the Steam Winter Sale, the Ultimate Edition comes with tons of content.

You get everyone - including Cooler, Broly, Bardock, Android 17, Zamasu (Fused), and more. It also comes with the Commentator Voice Pack, the Anime Music Pack, and much more. DBFZ is a beautiful game that looks exactly like a Dragon Ball game ought to. It’s also less than 20 dollars for everything, so don’t miss out.

Poll : 0 votes