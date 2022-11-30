Guilty Gear Strive: A guide to using Sin Kiske

In most fight-based games like Guilty Gear Strive, simply landing a hit is not enough as attacks that can successfully land on a competent opponent are often designed to not be able to deal too much damage. A successful hit or counter hit needs to be followed up with special moves, combos, supers, and more.

Players who do not manage to follow up well will only chip away at their opponents before being defeated themselves. Therefore, learning to use an advantage is key to victory.

Sin is all about pressing home the advantage as soon as he gets the chance. He can rush the enemy down using a host of follow-up attacks. What Sin players need to do is keep an eye on their stamina bar as his most powerful follow-ups are gated by how well it's maintained.

Playing while focused on this stamina bar is unique to Sin, and makes or breaks his game plan. It also keeps a check on his otherwise very powerful follow-up specials.

Exploring Sin Kiske's movelist in Guilty Gear Strive

How Sin’s Stamina bar in Guilty Gear Strive works

Sin's stamina bar (image via Arc System Works)

Before any player can take Sin into a match in Guilty Gear Strive, they need to understand how this character's Stamina bar works. Essentially, it is a gauge that depletes upon using any of his follow-up specials, which can have a variety of purposes like extending combos and guard-crushing pressure extenders, among others.

The stamina bar has three segments that are used up one at a time when a follow-up special is employed. It begins refilling as soon as it’s used and the rate at which it refills depends on how low Sin’s stamina is. The lower the gauge, the faster it refills.

Sin’s game plan in Guilty Gear Strive

In Guilty Gear Strive, Sin is all about finding a footing and keeping it. With so many of his moves even having plus frames when on block, he is meant to keep the pressure on and keep his opponents guessing.

A good example is the Elk Hunt [236K] with the follow-up [236K-K]. It is a move that forces the opponent to block and then not know what's going to come next. The Elk Hunt can be followed-up with a dash and the pressure can be kept on the enemy. They can be frame-trapped or just kept under check until they make a move that can be punished.

The Beak Driver [236H] is a great poke, and its follow-up [23H-H], if it hits, does great damage and can be stringed to other combos. If it is blocked, it can simply be used to close the distance a bit and keep the pressure on. If players know what their opponent might want to do at this point, they can react accordingly.

They need to keep in mind that Beak Driver without the follow-up will put them at a disadvantage if blocked and can be punished if their opponent is in range.

The Elk Hunt [236K] can be used to rush in when the player knows they can apply massive pressure. Its follow-up [236K-K] can be used to deal a lot of damage as well and can be combined from there.

The Gazelle step lets Sin move forward faster than a dash in Guilty Gear Strive, which can be canceled after any special or follow-up special and consumes stamina. It can be used to keep the pressure on the opponent as his follow-ups tend to fling enemies away.

Sin’s Supers

R.T.L. [632146H/632146HH]

The R.T.L. is a super that has an invincible start-up and can push enemies in a chosen direction along with dealing massive damage. A direction button and "H" needs to be pressed during this super to push the opponent in a specific direction. This can be done a total of two times.

The move is great for getting wall breaks as it pushes enemies to the edge. However, only the final hit of the R.T.L can break the wall. It can also be used to get out of some dangerous situations using the invincibility frames.

Tyrant Barrel [236236P]

The first part of the move is simple and deals massive damage. It's great as a combo ender. An additional hit can be done to the opponent by pressing "P" once again. This requires a bit of precise timing as it shoots out in a straight beam with the center dealing the most damage.

For more advanced information on Sin Kiske and other characters in Guilty Gear Strive, players can check out the Dustloop Wiki.

