Guilty Gear Strive’s upcoming DLC character Sin Kiske’s release date announced

Arc System Works recently revealed that Sin Kiske will be the next DLC character in Guilty Gear Strive’s Season Pass 2.

Sin has been one of the franchise's favorites ever since his introduction in Guilty Gear 2 - Overture. Hence, there are many in the community who wanted to see him make a return in the franchise entry.

Fortunately, Sin mains will have their wish fulfilled as Arc System Works will indeed be adding him to the Guilty Gear Strive line-up on November 24, 2022.

The second Season Pass of the title does indeed have a lot in store for fans, and after Bridget, Sin will be the one making his way to the roster. He is another veteran of the series, and it will be quite interesting to see just how he is going to play out in Strive.

Sin Kiske set to make his way to Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2

Here's everything you need to know about Sin before he releases on November 24th, including a starter guide!

As mentioned, Sin was first introduced to the series with Guilty Gear 2 - Overture, where he was raised by the franchise protagonist, Sol Badguy. He is the son of Ky Kiske and Dizzy, with the former being one of the characters to have been playable from the very first day of Guilty Gear Strive’s release.

Ever since his debut, Sin has been a mainstay in all the titles, and while he made playable appearances in Overture and Xrd, he only made an appearance in Strive, along with having a non-playable role in the Another Story DLC Expansion.

Hence, him finally getting added to the Strive roster is indeed big news, and for his appearance and playstyle, there is much that Arc System Works have shown in the teaser and there is a lot that they have kept hidden behind the curtains.

Like his previous series entries, Sin will continue using his signature flag as his main weapon in Guilty Gear Strive. He will have a “close-range rushdown” sort of a playstyle where he will be able to pull off multi-input special moves.

However, he will have a calorie meter, which will constantly drain and wear him out with the more special inputs he invests in. Players will be able to refill the gauge by making him eat food in the middle of the match.

He will also boast one of Sol’s attacks, Tyrant Rage, while also having an Overdrive that will be quite similar to Ky’s.

It will indeed be quite interesting to see how he plays out once he is released in a couple of days.

