Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 and Xrd Revelator Rollback Netcode public beta test period announced

Guilty Gear fans recently ran into exciting news with the conclusion of CEOtaku 2022, with developers ArcSystemWorks finally announcing Rollback Netcode for Xrd Rev 2 and Xrd Revelator.

This feature is something that the community has been asking for years now, and with the developers finally listening, both the titles will be receiving their public beta tests very soon.

ArcSystemWorks @ArcSystemWorksU ROLLBACK is coming to #GUILTYGEAR Xrd -Revelator- and GUILTY GEAR Xrd REV 2! The public beta test begins in late October on Steam! Mark your calendars! ROLLBACK is coming to #GUILTYGEAR Xrd -Revelator- and GUILTY GEAR Xrd REV 2! The public beta test begins in late October on Steam! Mark your calendars! https://t.co/6kc2tTbHyg

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 and Xrd Revelator will be receiving their Rollback Netcode public beta test period sometime in late October 2022. Hence, many in the community are speculating that if the test period goes well, ArcSystemWorks might look to go ahead with the official release across all regions.

However, the beta test period will be for the PC platform, and it’s highly unlikely that PlayStation 4 users will be getting it anytime soon.

PlayStation users might have to wait to get their hands on Rollback for Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 and Xrd Revelator

The reason why ArcSystemWorks will not be able to launch a public test beta for the Rollback Netcode feature in Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 and Xrd Revelator is that PS4 shares a cross-play feature with the PS3 when it comes to the games.

Hence, it’s not exactly certain when, if at all, the Rollback feature will make its way to the PlayStation versions of the titles.

It’s still a very positive news for the Guilty Gear community, as both Xrd Rev 2 and Xrd Revelator have been incredibly popular titles, and two of the fan-favorites. While Strive was able to lower the entry barrier and make it more accessible to players new to the franchise, veteran community members always loved the two sequels of the game more.

This is one of the reasons why the Rollback feature is something that they have been looking forward to for quite some time now. Moreover, ArcSystemWorks are definitely living up to their initial goal of updating some of their older fighters with a better online experience.

The Guilty Gear titles were not the only entries that ArkSystemWorks announced upgrades for this year. GG XX Accent Core Plus R, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, and Dragon Ball FighterZ have received or are about to for a better gameplay experience.

However, Granblue Fantasy: Versus seems to have been left out, and the title is yet to get its Rollback netcode just yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far