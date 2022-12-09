Tekken 8 first look revealed during The Game Awards 2022, featuring gameplay and story

Tekken 8 is easily one of the most highly anticipated titles scheduled for release in 2023. Since the game's announcement earlier this year, fans have been eager to see what the newest entry in the series has in store for them.

The community finally got its first look at Tekken 8 gameplay, including the narrative and setting, during The Game Awards 2022.

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment is yet to reveal a confirmed release date for the game. However, the trailer did reveal the return of multiple fan-favorite characters from the classic Tekken games, including Jun Kazama, which is bound to get fans even more excited for the title's release.

The trailer gave fans a closer look at Tekken 8's next-generation graphics and gameplay, which somewhat felt like a demo. While the gameplay was the highlight, the reveal of the story and the returning cast of characters helped alleviate the wait for the game.

The Tekken 8 trailer showcased the game running in real time with some detailed character models and environments, courtesy of Epic Games' latest Unreal Engine 5.

The graphics look on par with the game's initial reveal trailer, with some crisp texture work and particle effects, which is a noticeable upgrade over Tekken 7's visuals.

After Tekken 8's spectacular reveal during PlayStation's State of Play event earlier this year, fans were anticipating a release date to be announced soon, potentially during The Game Awards 2022. However, Bandai Namco Entertainment is yet to give players a definite release date for the game.

The trailer, despite not featuring a release date, did not disappoint long-time fans of the series. It featured spectacular gameplay and returning characters like Paul Phoenix, Law, Jack, King, Lars, and even Jun Kazama, who had not appeared in a mainline game since Tekken 2 in 1995.

Tekken 8 is the first game in the series to make the jump to the current-generation consoles exclusively, ditching the last-generation hardware (unlike Capcom's Street Fighter 6).

While the game is yet to receive a confirmed release date, the trailer that debuted during The Game Awards 2022 is bound to keep players excited for its launch. The title will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC upon launch.

