Dragon Ball Fighter Z next-gen announced at Evo 2022: PS5 and Xbox Series X release, rollback netcode, and more

Evo 2022 set the stage for Dragon Ball Fighter Z fans to get their hands on some incredible new announcements regarding some of the updates that Arc System Works and Bandai Namco will be bringing to the fighter.

The developers have finally revealed that the title will be getting a release for the next generation of consoles and will be dropping on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sometime in the near future.

The release of the PlayStation🄬5 and Xbox Series X｜S versions of “DRAGON BALL FighterZ" with the rollback netcode system implemented has been decided.



This has been one of the biggest announcements concerning the future of the title. While Dragon Ball Fighter Z has been one of the most popular fighting games since it was released back in 2018, the game did get a bit dated. However, it’s likely that there will be a renewed interest in the game after the new announcement.

Apart from the next-gen release, the other major announcement was concerning the title receiving a rollback netcode, which has been one upgrade that the community has been requesting for years now.

Dragon Ball Fighter Z to finally receive a rollback netcode

Dragon Ball Fighter Z finally receiving a rollback netcodee is indeed great news for the community.

For those unfamiliar with the feature, rollback netcode is considered by the fighting games community to be a feature that offers the best form of lagless experience in multiplayer. The software offers next to no input lag across servers, and the Dragon Ball fighter finally receiving it will help drastically improve the multiplayer aspect of the title.

When making the announcement, Bandai Namco stated:

"We are pleased to announce the upcoming release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Dragon Ball FighterZ with the rollback netcode system implemented. As a result of our continuous testing to include the rollback system, it has been confirmed that the implementation can be applied to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and we have officially been working on its production. [...] It will take some time until the system is implemented, but we sincerely hope you will enjoy it as soon as possible. More information will be released at a later date."

Neither the developer nor the publisher has provided fans with an official release date for the two features. However, they did mention that the next-gen upgrade will be free and that players will have access to the rollback netcode as soon as the update drops.

