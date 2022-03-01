Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will receive a rollback netcode update this summer on PS4 and PC

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will be remastered and released on contemporary systems in just a few weeks. Prior to that, though, Atlus, the game's creator, has revealed that the game would receive a feature that many fans have been requesting.

Although Atlus has said that this feature would not be included in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax until a few months after its release, its implementation will significantly improve overall quality.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will get a rollback netcode at a later date this summer, according to a fresh comment on social media from Atlus producer Kazuhisa Wada. Rollback netcode basically refers to online fighting gameplay and is frequently regarded as the best of the best for competitive purposes.

It is a feature that lets players know what their opponents are going to do in-game before they take any action. So, to put it simply, the inclusion of rollback netcode to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will improve the game's online component.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will gain rollback netcode in the summer, according to Atlus, but only for PC and PS4 versions

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Rollback Netcode comes to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax this summer for Steam and PS4! #P4AU Producer Wada-san has a very exciting message!Rollback Netcode comes to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax this summer for Steam and PS4! #P25th #P4AU Producer Wada-san has a very exciting message! 💥 Rollback Netcode comes to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax this summer for Steam and PS4! #P25th https://t.co/hduHjRTmZl

A video starring Kazuhisa Wada, producer of the game, has been released on the Atlus West Twitter account. He continues by explaining that the game has been over ten years in the making, and Atlus has been blown away by the level of anticipation for this version.

He then stated that the game will receive a rollback netcode in summer 2022, just a few months after its March release. However, the rollback will be available exclusively on Steam and PS4 versions, leaving Switch users to play without it.

Wada stated in the release that the inclusion of rollback would not be immediate. The normal netcode will remain the default when the game relaunches in March 2022. The rollback fixes for the PS4 and PC will be released in Summer 2022.

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West Let's get ready to r-r-r-rollback!



Face off against new challengers and old in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - with rollback netcode implementation coming this summer to PS4 and Steam! Let's get ready to r-r-r-rollback! Face off against new challengers and old in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - with rollback netcode implementation coming this summer to PS4 and Steam! https://t.co/rhuOWHu47B

Netcode is a method for two networked players' platforms to communicate over the internet. Delay-based and rollback methods are the two most common types of these strategies in fighting games. Since fighting games rely so largely on player synchronization and the ability to accurately register inputs, several netcode types are critical.

Delay-based netcode is easier to develop, but it is particularly terrible at correcting for network quality changes. Delay-based games might seem worse to play online in instances where weak connections or great distances between players cause input latency. Once the rollback netcode is implemented in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, it will replace this with a prediction-based netcode.

Once desynchronization is detected, the game will employ a mechanism to predict the player's input and roll back frames. This method is believed to produce a smoother experience, one that can hide the lag that is unavoidable while playing online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul