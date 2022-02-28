Persona 4 Arena Ultimax: Release date, system requirements, and more

Developed by Atlus and Arc System Works, the fighting video game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2014. The planned port for other systems, i.e., Windows, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4, was announced back in December at The Game Awards 2021, and the release date is almost here.

Arena Ultimax is a direct sequel to Persona 4 Arena and takes place immediately after it. According to the wiki, the gameplay of Arena Ultimax "follows standard fighting game conventions, with matches between two characters with individual movesets, and special expendable abilities" while the narrative is done through visual novel segments.

A look at Persona 4 Arena Ultimax's release date and system requirements

Arena Ultimax will be released on March 17 for the three new platforms. The official description of the game on Steam states:

"The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is… the ULTIMAX! Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist. Join the heroes as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX!"

The system requirements for the title are:

Minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 / AMD Phenom II X2 550

Memory: 3 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 250 (1 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 6670 (1 GB)

Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD Phenom II X4 965

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 (1 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 5850 (1 GB)

The Ultimax version will also include previously released Persona 4 Arena Ultimax content, including the original Persona 4 Arena story. On top of this, there will be "Persona 3 fan-favorites and "Shadow" versions" on the playable roster. There will also be the option to switch between Japanese and English voiceovers.

Players also have the option to pre-purchase the title for ₹2,497/£24.99/$29.99. They can also pre-order the Midnight Channel Collection, which contains Persona 4 Golden and Arena Ultimax, for a discounted price of ₹2,475/£28.68/$34.98.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was positively received by both critics and players alike, dubbed as the perfect sequel to its predecessor. Users on the new platforms will soon be able to experience the critically acclaimed game once it releases next month.

