Parts of the MegaTen community are not happy with Atlus' announcement of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Atlus announced Persona 4 Arena Ultimax for PC (Steam), PS4, and Nintendo Switch from the stage of The Game Awards 2021 on December 10. It is a sequel to 2012’s Persona 4 Arena, a fighting-game spin-off of the mainline role-playing Persona games.

The predecessor, Persona 4 Arena, was released on Xbox 360 and PS3. Since it never got added to Xbox’s backward compatibility library, the game is still only playable on the Xbox 360 when it comes to Microsoft’s home consoles.

Naturally, Atlus’ choice of the game and the platforms it is slated to release on have made part of the MegaTen community surprised.

Atlus’ choice of platforms to release Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on leaves fans baffled

Atlus’ inconsistency regarding game releases regarding platforms is not the first time coming to light with Persona 4 Arena Ultimax. Releasing a spin-off title to a platform that does not have the mainline title seems like a questionable decision from a gaming publisher’s standpoint.

Atlus has done that with Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch and PC as these two platforms don’t have the mainline Persona 5 Royal title released on them. It was similar to the original Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on Xbox 360, which had neither Persona 3 nor Persona 4 on it.

Festive Toonhead @cartonofshi The games that Atlus decide to port to Switch make absolutely zero sense lmao.



I’m not exactly a port beggar but how tf is anyone supposed to understand the stories of these games without having the mainline series be available? I’m happy P4AU is out of the shadow realm but fr. The games that Atlus decide to port to Switch make absolutely zero sense lmao. I’m not exactly a port beggar but how tf is anyone supposed to understand the stories of these games without having the mainline series be available? I’m happy P4AU is out of the shadow realm but fr. https://t.co/GCN2zpnJ3C

Moreover, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax features Adachi in one of its included DLCs. Persona 4 spoiler alert! Adachi is the true culprit of the crimes that the players know after close to a hundred hours of gameplay in Persona 4. On top of that, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax also spoils some of the Persona 3 storyline.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, it is hard to wrap your head around Atlus’ decision regarding the release order of the games. On the bright side, the fighting game community is happy with the P4AU announcement. However, there is still no word on whether the new release will have rollback netcode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar