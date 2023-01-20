How to change difficulty in Fire Emblem engage

Fire Emblem Engage is Nintendo’s upcoming tactical turn-based role-playing game. The Fire Emblem series is a long one, with this being its seventeenth title. One thing this franchise is known for is its challenging difficulty, which is unlikely to change with the new entry.

Players looking to have an easier time in Fire Emblem Engage will be able to make the gameplay less challenging through Settings. Here is what you need to do to lower the difficulty.

Changing the difficulty in Fire Emblem Engage

Those looking to tone down the difficulty in Fire Emblem Engage can do so by interacting with their bed to access Settings. This bed can be found in your room in Somniel. Once you reach the menu, you will see an option to change the difficulty, which will allow you to make the gameplay less challenging.

Please note that you can only lower the difficulty settings after selecting it at the start of the title. To make the experience harder, you have to enter a new game.

Fire Emblem Engage's difficulty options

Players new to Fire Emblem Engage should first test the waters before committing to a different difficulty setting. Once you familiarize yourself with the controls and combat, you can change how challenging you want the title to be. Fire Emblem Engage offers three options in this regard: Normal, Hard, and Lunatic.

Normal

Needless to say, it takes a while to get used to any game’s mechanics. The same is true for a tactical turn-based title like Fire Emblem Engage. The game features intricate systems, classes, and stat tweaks that can overwhelm gamers. Since a higher difficulty has the potential to disrupt the player experience, the Normal option is recommended for new players who wish to enjoy a relatively easy experience.

Hard

This option is better suited to veterans who wish to take on a formidable challenge. Some players want every encounter to be difficult to make use of all the features the game has to offer; Hard is a good choice for such individuals.

In this difficulty setting, players will incur more damage and thus will have to be more selective when it comes to choosing their units. Seasoned gamers and skilled newcomers should be able to endure Hard.

Lunatic

As the name itself suggests, this difficulty setting will test players' limits of patience and skill. Enemies hit harder, appear in larger numbers, and make the title a nightmarish experience for players. Gamers will find it extremely hard to level up when playing the game on Lunatic. Alternatively, players can try this difficulty setting on a second playthrough. Doing so will make the first playthrough a better narrative experience.

Casual and Classic game modes

Fire Emblem Engage will be launched with two game modes to further enhance the player experience: Casual and Classic. Players can pick either at the beginning of the game.

The Classic mode is one of the reasons fans play the game. It features a ruthless permadeath feature which is enabled by default. Because of this, in this mode, once a unit dies in any battle, players lose it forever (generally). That said, there are some workarounds to bring them back.

Casual mode, on the other hand, enables players to cruise through the game without losing any units. Thus, newbies should opt for this option to ensure a more forgiving experience.

Players must choose the right mode to begin their journey in the realm of Elyos. The title includes manual saving, so gamers must remember to constantly save the game.

The series involves a lot of strategizing, and every battle tests player skills. Even playing Fire Emblem Engage in Normal difficulty can present a challenge. This game also boasts a deep class system for players to choose from. The title has a vast character roster with a great combination of new and fan-favorite entities returning from previous entries.

Players can leverage the birthday mechanic to gain much-needed stat boosts to get an edge over their enemies. Fortunately, the majority of the characters in the world of Fire Emblem Engage have a birthday. Players will relish this deep tactical RPG when it releases on January 20, 2023.

