All birthdays in Fire Emblem engage and how they work

Fire Emblem Engage is the 17th title in Nintendo’s series and is a tactical RPG set in the world of Elyos. Players will step into the shoes of Alear, the game’s protagonist, to traverse the various kingdoms and gather allies to defeat the evil Fell Dragon.

The Fire Emblem series has always had a birthday mechanic intertwined with some of the character story arcs in the game. These birthdays are not for vanity, though. Players can meet specific characters on their special days to get rewards. This has been a series staple and will be present in Fire Emblem Engage as well.

List of birthdays in Fire Emblem Engage

The world of Elyos is vast and comprises many unique characters with their own personalities, allies, and relationships. It is on the players to decide whom they wish to side with and bring them on the journey to kill the dragon. This is still a tactical turn-based game, so every stat boost can make a world of difference in a harrowing battle.

Fire Emblem Engage has a compendium of sorts wherein players can check the summary sheets of all the characters and their units. They can access this information in their Ally notebook. There, they can find all the relevant information about each character in this section.

Furthermore, this notebook even has records of conversations with the game’s protagonist and that particular character.

Main character's birthday

Alear (You can choose your birthday)

Holy Land of Lythos characters' birthdays

Vander (November 26)

Framme (March 10)

Clanne (March 10)

Kingdom of Firene characters' birthdays

Alfred (August 8)

Boucheron (May 11)

Etie (October 1)

Celine (December 18)

Louis (November 4)

Chloe (April 27)

Kingdom of Brodia characters' birthdays

Diamant (April 6)

Amber (February 3)

Jade (December 7)

Alcryst (October 15)

Lapis (May 25)

Citrinne (November 9)

Kingdom of Elusia characters' birthdays

Ivy (November 17)

Zelkov (August 2)

Kagetsu (December 22)

Hortensia (June 3)

Rosado (January 19)

Goldmary (July 18)

Kingdom of Solm characters' birthdays

Timmera (August 29)

Fogado (February 14)

Merrin (September 24)

Panette (October 23)

Pandreo (January 6)

Bunet (May 30)

Seadall (April 21)

Players can therefore make it a point to interact with all the characters they can to avail the best stat boosts and rewards for their class. They can engage with NPCs whose birthdays are on the horizon to make the best use of the rewards. Battles can get too difficult as the game progresses, thus it is advantageous to have the information on allies' birthdays before recruiting them.

Players will also have the option to assign any birthday they wish to Alear, the game’s protagonist. In previous entries in the Fire Emblem series, the birthdate once assigned could not be changed.

Information in Ally notebook. (Image via Nintendo)

This is not a gimmick, so players must make note of all the birthdays and refer to their Ally notebook regularly. Fire Emblem has a reputation for having a steep difficulty curve and a few stat boosts that might just help fans get through the game faster. Fire Emblem Engage is a big game and might take them around 35 to 50 hours to complete.

Keeping this length in mind, it will be best if players gather all the information they can to gain an edge in the battles in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage is shaping up to be a worthy installment in the series as it is set to bring back characters from previous games along with introducing new ones. This will enable newcomers to dive into the franchise without feeling alienated by storylines and character interactions. There are four waves of expansions planned for 2023, so fans can look forward to them as well.

Fire Emblem Engage is set to be released on January 20, 2023, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Fans of the series have been waiting with bated breath for a new installment of Fire Emblem to play as their favorite hero since its previous iteration back in 2019. Players on other platforms won't be able to get the game as Nintendo still desires to keep this franchise exclusive to their portable Switch.

