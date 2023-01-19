5 most visually stunning RPGs to look out for in 2023

In the realm of video games, RPGs hold a special place in the hearts of gamers. Having the ability to transport players into magical worlds, these role-playing games let players take control of heroes as they fight their way through compelling stories and fantastical landscapes.

While an RPG itself can be fun and immersive, those that are visually stunning can make even more of an impact since realistic worlds really add to the immersion.

There are many different RPGs that fans of the genre can look forward to in 2023, and while there are certainly a lot of them coming out this year, some are exceptionally breathtaking. Here is a look at the top five visually stunning RPGs coming out in 2023.

Disclaimer: The views in this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the author.

Top 5 visually stunning RPGs coming out in 2023

While RPGs nowadays come in many different forms, including classic turn-based and first-person action adventures, the entries on this list will all encompass some form of role-playing. In fact, players looking for something different may discover a brand new subgenre of RPGs they didn't even know they wanted to play.

That being said, it's time to check out some of the exciting games that RPG fans can look forward to getting their hands on in 2023.

1) Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Mundfish Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Release Date: February 21, 2023

Fans of action-packed FPS games will love Atomic Heart, a fast-paced futuristic shooter that is set in a utopian world in which humans and robots are involved in a conflict. Using immense firepower, powers, and strategic thinking, players will be able to make their way across beautiful and strange worlds.

Atomic Heart combines the best of both role-playing and shooting, and it will allow players to bask in breathtaking views while attempting to avoid murderous machines.

2) Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Avalanche Software Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Release Date: February 10, 2023

The Harry Potter series is perhaps one of the most beloved and cherished franchises of all time. The newest addition to the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to explore the iconic school as well as the surrounding area in a way only a video game can.

With the ability to create and customize the player character, each wizard who attends the school will have their own unique playthrough in this visually stunning world.

The game features changing seasons, dynamic lighting, and all sorts of hidden Harry Potter Easter eggs. It is sure to satisfy any fan of the series when it releases.

3) Starfield

Developer: Bethesda

Bethesda Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Release Date: TBA 2023

This sci-fi RPG made by a veteran of role-playing games, Bethesda, Starfield is set to be the newest open world RPG from the company that made Skyrim. With classic space exploration and a promised 1000 worlds for players to explore, this visually stunning game is sure to appeal to fans of large RPG worlds.

In addition to the beautiful planets and universes at their disposal, players will also get to experience fluid combat against strange creatures as they explore all that Starfield has to offer.

4) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Developer: Nintendo

Nintendo Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Release Date: May 12, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has seen much success since its release on the Nintendo Switch. It combines a solid storyline with beautifully crafted landscapes and classic Zelda combat.

As the sequel to this fantastic game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom promises to give players more of the same visually stunning landscapes and areas to explore as they hack and slash their way through puzzles and dungeons.

Any fan of role-playing games would be doing themselves a disservice by not picking this game up when it releases later this year.

5) Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Platforms: PS5

PS5 Release Date: June 22, 2023

One of the most popular RPG series of all time, Final Fantasy XVI will make its debut on the PlayStation 5 exclusively when it releases sometime in the tail end of 2023. Standing apart from other titles in the series, the sixteenth installment promises to have more fluid and beautifully animated combat - a stark difference from the standard turn-based style veterans are used to.

In addition to the new combat style, players will trek across the visually stunning world of Valisthea as they are able to take in the sights produced by the power of the latest generation of consoles.

Fans of the series will want to pick this one up, and those who are new to the series will also want to give it a try to experience the exciting action and beautiful scenery that makes up the Final Fantasy universe.

