Fact Check: Is Atomic Heart Coming To Xbox Game Pass?

Atomic Heart, the sci-fi first-person shooter game from developer Mundfish, is easily one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023. First announced in 2017, with a trailer showcasing the game's genuinely breathtaking visuals, Atomic heart has been developing for over half a decade.

Despite the game's early announcement, developer Mundfish and publisher Focus Entertainment did not reveal any information regarding the game's release until November 2022, when the game finally got a confirmed release date.

While the game is scheduled to release on the last-generation consoles, it is an indeed "next-gen" showcase title, taking full advantage of all the modern graphical techniques, including real-time ray-traced shadows and reflections and advanced global illumination.

With the game's release being right around the corner, players wonder whether it will make its way to Xbox Game Pass upon release.

Will Atomic Heart be available on day one on the Xbox game Pass for consoles and PC?

While Atomic Heart's marketing hinted at the game's digital and physical release on PlayStation and Xbox's current and last-generation consoles, alongside the game's PC release, its availability on Xbox Game Pass was a question that was left primarily unanswered.

However, a recent official blog post released by Microsoft and Xbox regarding Atomic Heart was confirmed to be coming on day one on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. This is great news for Game Pass subscribers as it will allow them to play the game right on release without shelling out an additional $60-$70 on the game.

When is Atomic Heart releasing?

Mundfish's first-person sci-fi action-adventure title, Atomic Heart, is scheduled to release on February 21, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The official release date was announced alongside a spectacular gameplay trailer showcasing the game's stellar art style that feels akin to iconic first-person immersive-sim titles like Bioshock, System Shock, and the Metro games.

The trailer also gave fans a glimpse at the game's story, characters, and jaw-dropping visual fidelity, with the ray-traced reflections being front and center. The first-person sci-fi action-adventure game is a visual spectacle in every sense of the way and is shaping up to be a perfect showcase for the power of the current-generation console and PC hardware.

Atomic Heart's pre-order bonuses and different editions available for pre-purchase

Much like many modern AAA releases, Mundfish's sci-fi action-adventure title is offered in three different editions:

Standard Edition ($70)

Gold Edition ($100)

Premium Edition ($110)

While the Standard Edition comes with just the base game, the Gold and Premium Editions offer a host of extra goodies, including weapon skin pack(s) and the game's official art book. Here are everything players get with the Gold and premium Editions of the game:

Gold Edition

Base game

Labour & Science Weapon skin pack

Atomic Pass (Season Pass with 4 DLCs that will be released at a later date)

Premium Edition

Base game

Labour & Science Weapon skin pack

Golden Age Weapon Skin

Atomic Pass (Season Pass with 4 DLCs that will be released at a later date)

Digital artbook

Atomic Heart also offers a few pre-order bonuses, which include exclusive weapon skins (two unique weapon skins for the Axe and Electric Gun) for players who pre-purchase the game. It is not yet confirmed whether the pre-order bonus weapon skins will be available on the game's Xbox Game Pass version.

However, with the first-person sci-fi action-adventure title releasing day one on the subscription service, the pre-order bonuses are expected to be available for the game's Xbox Game Pass version.

