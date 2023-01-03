Nvidia reveals gameplay trailers for upcoming games at CES 2023 - Atomic Heart, Witchfire, and more

CES 2023 is kicking off with a bang, and Nvidia’s got a plethora of news to share with its fans. In addition to hardware and software updates, the developers shared some video game trailers at the conference. This is to show off the power of its upcoming GPUs.

They showed a quartet of games to show how the latest Nvidia hardware will display these upcoming titles. This allows hardware developers to display the full range of their GPUs, as the games vary in design. Here’s what they revealed during CES 2023.

Nvidia reveals amazing gameplay trailers during CES 2023

During CES 2023, a quartet of games revealed brand-new trailers courtesy of Nvidia. This is to show off the power of their upcoming hardware or, in some cases, to exhibit what a game will look like with RTX.

The Day Before

The Day Before featured a trailer showcasing what the game will look like with RTX, which makes it stand out. As an open-world MMO in post-pandemic America, players will have to contend with flesh-eating infected humans and fellow survivors. It will be a grim experience, and with the power of Nvidia RTX, even this dark survival MMO will look beautiful.

Scheduled for a March 1, 2023 release date, players will have to kill one another and the infected whilst stocking up on supplies, ammunition, and realistic weapons.

Atomic Heart

Conversely, Atomic Heart is set in a perfect utopian world where humanity lives side-by-side with robots. It started that way, anyway. The works of man led to the creation of powerful mutant creatures. Just when humanity thought it couldn’t be any worse, the mutants and robots rebelled against their masters.

What was once an idyllic world has now been ravaged, and it’s up to you to set things right. Nvidia’s powerful GPUs will surely make this action-packed indie title stand out when it releases on February 20, 2023.

Witchfire

Coming from The Astronauts, Witchfire is another game for which Nvidia revealed a new trailer. A dark-fantasy rogue-lite, creators of games like Painkiller and Bulletstorm are working on this upcoming title.

The game combines gorgeous dark fantasy visuals with awesome guns and powerful magic. The Vatican has armed you with everything you need to find and destroy the Witch of the Black Sea. Though it has no release date, the game looks stunning and promises an exhilarating experience.

Throne and Liberty

Fans of action MMOs were also treated to a preview of NCSoft’s Throne and Liberty. Once touted as part of the developer’s classic Lineage series, the game has since been repurposed and redeveloped as its own IP. Throne and Liberty is a beautiful Korean MMO where players write their adventure stories.

Each experience should be unique as they explore a gorgeous, living world. The MMO will also have its own story, but the developers stated their desire for players to carve riveting tales of their own.

CES 2023 has gotten off to a splendid start, and Nvidia has been dropping tons of amazing announcements. From GeForce Now updates to a discussion of new hardware, there’s much to look forward to in 2023.

