5 upcoming games with the most realistic graphics

With the rapid evolution of technology, graphics in video games have reached an all-time high, up to the point where they look almost photo-realistic. As the years passed, these changes became vividly noticeable and far more prominent. As of 2022, many titles have shifted their focus onto realistic graphics, resulting in gorgeous visuals for players.

Furthermore, the development of such graphically demanding games has become easier with tools such as Unreal Engine 5, making this graphical revolution an upcoming trend in the future of gaming. This listicle will go into further detail about five upcoming titles that are expected to be the most realistic-looking games in recent times.

5 upcoming realistic-looking videogames

Although there are multiple projects that are expected to be released after this new wave of graphical improvement, only a few of them are worth mentioning on this list. Out of these titles, those featuring hyper-realistic graphics have been handpicked for this list:

Black Myth: Wukong

ILL

Starfield

The Day Before

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Note: This listicle doesn't follow a specific rating order and is based on the writer's views.

1) Black Myth: Wukong

New Soulsborne-like title that makes Wukong the main protagonist (Image via Game Science)

Black Myth: Wukong, an upcoming Soulslike action RPG, created by Chinese developer Game Science, was first showcased in 2021. Using Unreal Engine 5, the developers have managed to create an extremely realistic environment that reacts to the player's movements and actions, offering great gameplay.

In an official gameplay trailer, they displayed the incredible potential of Unreal Engine 5 in creating high-quality realistic-looking video games. As of now, no further news has been disclosed to the public regarding Black Myth: Wukong, but an update can be expected in the near future.

2) ILL

Ill is a new survival horror title that features extremely realistic graphics (Image via Oleg Vdovenko)

Developed on Unreal Engine 5, ILL is an forthcoming first-person horror title that boasts eerie and captivating graphics. First revealed in 2021, ILL feels a lot like Resident Evil 7 and 8 at first glance, but its graphics are superior.

Not much is known about the its story as such, but developers will likely showcase more of this sometime this year. Based on official trailers and game footage, the title looks promising for horror fans around the world. Fans of the genre will surely appreciate what ILL has to offer.

3) Starfield

Take to the stars with Bethesda's latest adventure title (Image via Bethesda)

News about Starfield has been around since 2018, ever since Besthesda presented it during E3. After a long delay, the developers finally revealed Starfield in 2022, and the upcoming title is expected to be a massive video game.

Besides that, Starfield's graphics were showcased to be extremely realistic and players are already hyped for its arrival. Unfortunately, no solid gameplay reveal has arrived for the title yet, with Bethesda fans having their fingers crossed for more information later this year, but as of now, it still looks amazing.

4) The Day Before

Survive post-apocalyptic America in The Day Before (Image via MYTONA)

The open-world MMO title, The Day Before, has been showcased as the highly realistic-looking survival title that Ubisoft's Division couldn't be. The game's setting features a post-apocalyptic America overrun by zombies and survivors fighting each other to live another day.

Players who are fans of the survival genre set in a post-apocalytic zombie-filled world will surely appreciate The Day Before when it comes out. The developers have also promised that the title will feature a massive open world, which is something positive to look forward to.

5) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Explore and survive the radioactive zone of Chornobyl in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Image via GSC Game World)

The original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. was well-known for being a horrifying survival title that takes place in an alternate world's Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Featuring first-person shooter gameplay, the original title was a huge success and is making a big return with its sequel.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was first showcased back in 2021 and showcased a very highly detailed world, which was still horrifying in its beauty. With the recent leap in graphics, this new title is expected to benefit greatly in terms of realism and players around the globe will surely be looking forward to it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far