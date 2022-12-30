5 games like Cyberpunk 2077 that will release in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most interesting releases, to say the least, of the last decade. The game's launch back in December 2020 was nothing short of a disaster, with technical issues plaguing every version. Its last-generation console versions were rendered borderline unplayable due to the myriad technical issues, including frequent framerate drops, muddy textures, crashes, and more.

While the game did eventually end up getting fixed, thanks to developer CD Projekt RED's commitment towards their project, the damage was already done. Most players had abandoned the game.

However, underneath the technical shortcomings of Cyberpunk 2077 is a rather great open-world experience, which perfectly represents the bleak, dystopic, and neon-drenched esthetics of a "cyberpunk" world.

The hype that surrounded the title before its launch and the surge in popularity that it received after the free "next-gen" update as well as the release of tie-in anime, Edgerunners, a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel was inevitable. CD Projekt RED even confirmed their interest in continuing the Cyberpunk I.P.

Given Cyberpunk 2077 is a fairly fresh title, it will be quite a while before fans eventually hear anything about its sequel, let alone get to play it for themselves. However, there are quite a few upcoming releases in 2023 that will deliver an equal, if not better, open-world and narrative-driven experience that Cyberpunk 2077's fans shouldn't miss out on.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

From Atomic Heart to System Shock remake - 5 releases in 2023 that Cyberpunk 2077's fans should try out

1) Atomic Heart

Developed by Mundfish, Atomic Heart is a first-person action game with mild role-playing game elements, a la Cyberpunk 2077. It is set in a futuristic utopian setting where humans have grown to live in harmony with robots. However, after a tragic accident, the automatons, which were once loyal to humans, started rebelling against their creators, becoming a global threat to humanity.

The setting of Atomic Heart is vastly different from that of Cyberpunk's. However, the first-person action and cybernetic augmentations that players can use to decimate hordes of mechanical monstrosities are very much alike.

The game sees them go up against hordes of terrifying machines, superpowered robots, and even mutant creatures as they try to piece out the reason behind the machines going rogue.

Atomic Heart is also one of the most visually arresting games of 2023. It utilizeS all the modern bells and whistles, such as ray-traced reflections, improved global illumination, and shadows to deliver a truly "next-gen" sci-fi action-adventure experience.

Atomic Heart's sci-fi dystopian setting is very reminiscent of Night City, a similarly dystopic and bleak narrative backdrop in Cyberpunk 2077. It was further enhanced by the visual design and "next-gen" graphics of the game.

Players who liked the sci-fi setting and first-person combat in Cyberpunk 2077, should definitely check out Atomic Heart when it releases on February 21, 2023.

2) Redfall

Redfall is created by Arkane Austin, the very talented studio behind games like Arx Fatalis, Dishonored, and Prey (2017). It is an upcoming action-adventure open-world game that mixes sci-fi with fantasy to deliver a unique and immersive experience.

Much like the studios' previous projects, Redfall is an immersive simulator, but with a fair few key differences to make it stand out amongst other games of the same ilk.

It is the studio's first true open-world experience, something that they dabbled in with Prey (2017) and its DLC Mooncrash, but are fully realizing their vision with Redfall. The game sees players take on the role of one of the four different protagonists as they explore the titular town of "Redfall," which comes under siege by vampires after a tragic accident.

Players are tasked with going up against the ghoulish vampires. In this quest, they will use specialized vampire-hunting weaponry found throughout the game's open world, and a handful of special abilities, including a few supernatural ones.

While the narrative and setting of Redfall might not feel the same as Cyberpunk, the first-person gameplay coupled with the mild role-playing systems seems very reminiscent of Cyberpunk 2077.

3) Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is thematically different from the sci-fi roots of Cyberpunk 2077. However, its role-playing elements as well as the branching narrative choices make it a great choice for fans of CD Projekt RED's action-adventure title.

Set in the same universe as J.K. Rowling's iconic Harry Potter novels, Hogwarts Legacy is an original story about the wizarding world, and the life of a budding wizard at Hogwarts.

Although the title does feature familiar locations from the Harry Potter novels and movies, the story is entirely original. It also has branching options for players to craft their own journey through the wizarding world. Much like Cyberpunk, Hogwarts Legacy's story is driven by personal choice, and from gameplay to key narrative decisions, players have full agency over the experience.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players get to role-play as a budding wizard at Hogwarts, learning the ins and outs of the wizarding world. They get to master spells, craft potions and upgrade talents, all while trying to save the school from a looming threat that can tear the wizarding world apart.

Players who love branching narratives, multiple endings, and freedom of choice in gameplay, from character customization to combat gear, should definitely try Hogwarts Legacy. It will be released on February 10, 2023.

4) Starfield

Bethesda Softworks is known for crafting some of the most believable and lived-in open-world experiences to date. From the classic Elder Scrolls titles like Morrowind, Oblivion, and the mighty Skyrim, to the Fallout games, the studio has never failed to create an immersive open-world setting.

The upcoming sci-fi role-playing title, Starfield, is easily the most ambitious venture from the studio. It will take the tried-and-tested open-world RPG formula to the vastness of space.

Much like its predecessors, Starfield is a role-playing game first, and an action-adventure title second. It features the iconic branching narrative and freedom of choice that the studio is known for. From gameplay to side quests to even the main story itself, players are tasked with making key decisions that will have long-lasting consequences.

Starfield, although it shares a vastly different sci-fi setting than that of Cyberpunk 2077, is still a 2023 game that fans should not miss out on. This is especially the case if they liked the role-playing aspect of CD Projekt Red's open-world action-adventure title.

5) System Shock (Remake)

System Shock was one of the earliest first-person sci-fi immersive-sims ever created. Much like the original Deus Ex, System Shock's narrative and gameplay was very much driven by player choice. It offered plenty of options from combat tools to key narrative decisions for players to make in order to progress through the labyrinthine levels.

The upcoming System Shock remake is being developed by Nightdive Studios and published by Prime Matter, the publisher behind games like Kingdom Come: Deliverence and Outward.

It is being built from the ground up giving the classic System Shock experience a massive graphical overhaul. Additionally, it will be tweaking the controls and gameplay to bring it in-line with most modern first-person action games, while staying faithful to the source material.

Much like Cyberpunk 2077, players have full agency when it comes to making key decisions in the main story that have lasting consequences and also affect the ending.

While System Shock is geared more towards a survival-horror experience than the action-focused one in Cyberpunk, it is still a great offering for fans to try out. This is in part due to the similar sci-fi setting as well as the branching narrative and gameplay structure.

Poll : 0 votes