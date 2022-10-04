How Cyberpunk 2077 can greatly benefit from more Edgerunners content

CD PROJEKT RED's sci-fi action-adventure game, Cyberpunk 2077 has been making headlines due to an increased playercount since the release of the Netflix anime series, Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Additionally, the game also received an update that added some highly requested features like the wardrobe and a playable mini-game along with a bunch of new cosmetics and weapons.

Although Cyberpunk 2077's new update adds some really cool new content inspired by the Edgerunners show, it is relatively sparse, given it only adds a select few weapons and cosmetic options from the Netflix anime series. CD PROJEKT RED might not have expected the playercount for the game to surge the way it did following the series.

CD PROJEKT RED can greatly capitalize on the show's growing popularity by adding even more content inspired by the anime, while the playercounts remain high. As it stands now, players are taking to modding the game in order to role-play as their favorite character from the show, be it the protagonist David or his pals Maine, Rebecca, Dorio or his love interest and very enigmatic Lucy.

While the modding aspect of Cyberpunk 2077 is very strong, given CD PROJEKT RED themselves are involved in providing both the modders and players with the best modding tools available for their game. However, for players on consoles, modding is a distant thought, and official cosmetics, cyberware and weapons can really allow players on PlayStation and Xbox consoles to finally be able to role-play as their favorite Cyberpunk from Edgerunners.

CD PROJEKT RED should capitalize on the popularity of Edgerunners by introducing more content inspired by the Netflix anime in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is basically given a second chance, something that is rarely seen in the AAA gaming landscape. From the dreadful state the game was at its launch, to now being a fully functional, stable and undeniably enjoyable experience, CD PROJEKT RED's open-world action RPG has come a long way.

Paweł Sasko @PaweSasko twitter.com/BenjiSales/sta… Benji-Sales @BenjiSales It keeps climbing



Cyberpunk 2077 hit 85,555 concurrent players on Steam today the highest it's been since early January 2021 near launch



Cyberpunk 2077 hit 85,555 concurrent players on Steam today the highest it's been since early January 2021 near launch

Amazing CD Projekt have been able to capitalize on Netflix Adaptations with increased sales not once but TWICE now with Cyberpunk and Witcher

Thank you so much chooms for this second chance

Edgerunners, right up to the anime's launch on Netflix, was considered to be yet another shallow attempt by a publisher to cash-in on one of their franchises. However, no one expected the series to impact the game's popularity, so much so that within a week, playercounts of Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam skyrocketed to more than 100%, helping it rank amongst the most-played games on the platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

While Edgerunners takes place in the same universe and world as Cyberpunk 2077, the stories, other than a few elements, never seem connected. This is obvious given CD PROJEKT RED might not have had plans for the Netflix adaptation while working on the game.

A few new quests or side gigs can easily remedy this, and can make the narrative of both the game and the Edgerunners series much more cohesive and interconnected. Along with the quests, the developers can also add a few new cosmetic options inspired by the anime for players to look the part while playing these new Edgerunner quests.

However, as it stands now, players are mostly relegated to either wait and see if CD PRKJEKT RED brings some new and highly requested Edgerunners stuff into the game or grab a few mods for the game that add Edgerunner cosmetics such as Lucy, Rebecca, Dorio, and Maine's outfits, weapons, cyberware, and more.

While modding is one of the best ways to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077, it is reserved only to PC players, which leaves a large majority of players enjoying the game on Sony or Microsoft's console hardware.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



In the meantime, make sure to unlock unique Edgerunners-inspired items in Cyberpunk 2077 – look around Santo Domingo and pay special attention to trash cans...

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently one of the most popular titles out there and it would be really unfortunate to see CD PROJEKT RED not capitalize on the game's popularity, which is rising once again.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.

More Edgerunners content will also act as a buffer until CD PROJEKT RED is finally ready to showcase or launch the upcoming story expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, which is scheduled to arrive in 2023 for Windows PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

