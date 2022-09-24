Best Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game all about creatively dispatching enemies, using a plethora of playstyles and build options. CD PROJEKT RED's open-world action RPG might not be as fleshed out as its previous title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, Cyberpunk 2077 still allows players to come up with a few deadly Netrunner hacks and some really fascinating builds that can easily mow down hordes of enemies.

Using brute force and weapons are totally viable options. However, the best and most fun offensive tools are the Netrunner hacks and exploits. These can easily clear out an entire group of enemies without the player ever needing to step into the combat zone. The Netrunner builds are usually glass-cannon, meaning they generally offer very little vitality in favor of high damage output.

The main focus of these builds involves avoiding direct combat and mostly relying on hacks to bypass or eliminate enemies. With that in mind, here's the best Netrunner build players can use in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6.

Best skills, weapons, and more to use for Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

Attribute distribution for Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077

For a dedicated Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077, Intelligence is the key attribute. It will allow players to use a variety of hacks to their advantage.

Since Intelligence is the primary focus here, gamers will need to invest at least three points in it from the seven points they receive when they first start their playthrough. They will also have to continue investing in the attribute throughout the game, which will bring more opportunities to acquire better and more powerful hacks.

With higher Intelligence, players will be able to crack more complex security systems without having to worry about the timer. The increased efficiency in the hacking process will also allow gamers to be more alert and avoid any counterattacks while initiating a hack.

Here is the starting attribute distribution for an efficient Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077:

Body: 3

3 Intelligence: 6

6 Reflexes: 3

3 Technical: 4

4 Cool: 6

Although high Intelligence is synonymous with efficient hacking abilities in Cyberpunk 2077, it is not the only thing players will be good at if they choose to invest in this attribute. This is because Intelligence also determines the "smartness" of the player's character, opening up more diverse dialog options with NPCs and allowing for more ways to approach any given quest or side gig.

Higher Intelligence will also allow players to outsmart their enemies in dialog, convincing them or successfully lying to them when needed. Moreover, if gamers have a strong grip on their hacking skills, they will be able to hack directly into the enemy's cyberware and use it to their advantage. Players can also eliminate foes using their own cybernetic implants.

Another important attribute for the build is Cool, which is all about stealth and assassinations. This stat allows players to essentially become a ghost. It lets them infiltrate enemy bases without anyone noticing and eliminate the target or extract information from the servers.

Best weapons to use for Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077

While not entirely necessary, high Intelligence and Cool also allow players to use some of the best long-range artillery in the game, including some remarkable assault rifles, tech weapons, and even snipers. Moreover, having a firearm for emergency combat scenarios such as boss fights with the numerous cyberpsychos in the game can be very handy.

The best weapons that players can pick while using a Netrunner build are:

Tsunami Nekomata

Widow Maker

Breakthrough

Best cyberware to use for Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberware is crucial to a Netrunner build since it will dictate most of the primary damage output. The Operating System is the most important factor in this build as it determines the RAM base, buffer size, and slots for the cyberdeck.

The best cyberwares to use in the Netrunner build are as follows:

NetWatch Netdriver MK.2

RAM base: 11

Buffer size: 8

Cyberdeck slots: 6

The NetWatch Netdriver MK.2 is one of the best operating systems in the game due to its massive RAM base, allowing for more quickhacks that allow players to maximize their Netrunner build.

Stephenson Tech MK.4

RAM base: 10

Buffer size: 8

Cyberdeck slots: 6

While it has a lower RAM base than NetWatch Netdriver MK.2, Stephesen Tech MK.4 provides an additional cooldown for all quickhacks, which is extremely useful in specific combat scenarios.

Raven Microcyber MK.4

RAM base: 10

Buffer size: 8

Cyberdeck slots: 6

The Raven Microcyber MK.4 offers bonus defense against other Netrunner attacks, which players can use during certain quests in the game that pits them against groups of Netrunner enemies.

Tetratronic Rippler MK.4

RAM base: 10

Buffer size: 8

Cyberdeck slots: 6

The Tetratronic Rippler MK.4, while it is very rare to find in Cyberpunk 2077, is easily the best OS for a Netrunner build. This is because it capitalizes on the increased RAM base of NetWatch Netdriver MK.2 and the cooldown perk of Stephensen Tech MK.4.

Since this Netrunner build mainly focuses on eliminating enemies via quickhacks, high-DPS hacks such as Contagion, Overheat, and Short Circuit are a priority. Players will also require stealth in order to be effective.

The weapons equipped here will not matter as the build itself will be the primary weapon; however, having a tech-based gun as an alternative can be a lifesaver, especially in boss fights.

Cyberpunk 2077 might have been a disaster back in 2020, but with constant updates and fixes from the developers at CD PROJEKT RED, it has basically transformed into a fully functional and much more enjoyable experience than it was at the time of its release.

The Polish game development studio has also recently announced the game's upcoming story expansion, Phantom Liberty, coming exclusively to current-generation consoles and Windows PC.

