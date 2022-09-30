5 best cyberware to use with the netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

Besides being an action RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 is a game about self-expression, be it through the various cosmetic options that allow players to customize the looks of their character or the plethora of gameplay options. Gamers can choose whichever cyberware, weapons, or attributes they desire to craft their own playstyle and complete various missions in the the game.

While the role-playing aspects of CD PROJEKT RED's open-world action-adventure title might not be as robust as their previous project, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game's still fairly flexible and offers players a wide variety of tools to craft their own builds and playstyles.

While every build type in Cyberpunk 2077 is equally effective for the game's numerous quests and side jobs, the netrunner build is arguably the most fun and powerful build option available in the game by a large margin. The efficiency of the netrunner builds is primarily due to its ability to use a wide array of netrunner hacks or quickhacks, allowing players to incapacitate and eliminate enemies without ever needing to engage in an intense firefight.

Netrunner builds in Cyberpunk 2077 are quite reliant on the type of cyberware players choose to install in their character, which primarily dictates RAM base, buffer size, and cyberdeck slots for these quickhacks. Here are five of the best cyberware options that players can use for a netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6.

These are the five best cyberware for netrunner builds that players can find and craft in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

1) NetWatch Netdriver MK.5

The NetWatch Netdriver MK.5 has the biggest RAM buffer of all compatible cyberware for a netrunner build, allowing players to maximize the effectiveness of their build.

Here are the base stats for the NetWatch Netdriver MK.5:

RAM base: 11

11 Buffer size: 8

8 Cyberdeck slots: 6

The effects of the NetWatch Netdriver MK.5 are as follows:

Allows players to perform quickhacks on targets and devices while scanning.

Offensive quickhacks can be uploaded to 3 targets within a 6-meter radius.

Increases damage dealt by quickhacks by 30%.

Increases cyberdeck RAM recovery rate 9 unit(s) per 60 sec.

Increases quickhack spread distance by 60%.

2) Stephenson Tech MK.4

Although the Stephensen Tech MK.4 has a lower RAM base than the NetWatch Netdriver MK.5, it provides cooldown reduction for all the quickhack abilities installed on the player's cyberdeck. This can be quite effective for certain combat and stealth scenarios, such as the cyberpsycho boss fights or infiltration missions in Cyberpunk 2077.

Here are the base stats for the Stephensen Tech MK.4:

RAM base: 10

10 Buffer size: 8

8 Cyberdeck slots: 6

The effects of the Stephensen Tech MK.4 are as follows:

Allows players to perform quickhacks on targets and devices while scanning.

Quickhack cooldown reduced by 45%.

Increases quickhack combat reaction by 50%.

Reduces quickhack upload time by 25%.

3) Raven Microcyber MK.4

The Raven Microcyber MK.4 is almost identical to the NetWatch Netdriver MK.5, but features slightly lower effect duration and efficiency. However, this cyberware provides additional defense against other netrunners and their quickhack attempts, which can come in handy, especially in the end-game portions of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here are the base stats for the Raven Microcyber MK.4:

RAM base: 10

10 Buffer size: 8

8 Cyberdeck slots: 6

The effects of the Raven Microcyber MK.4 are as follows:

Allows players to perform quickhacks on targets and devices while scanning.

Increases cyberdeck RAM recovery rate by 6 unit(s) every 60 seconds.

Increases the time it takes for an enemy netrunner to execute a quickhack on players by 100%.

Increases quickhack spread distance by 60%.

4) Tetratronic Rippler MK.4

The Tetratronic Rippler MK.4's operating system is optimized for the best quickhacks, which players can unlock deep into the netrunner skill trees. Although slow to execute, these hacks are very effective against any enemy type in Cyberpunk 2077, including bosses. The Tetratronic Rippler MK.4 reduces the cooldowns for these ultimate quickhacks while also increasing their effectiveness across the board.

Here are the base stats for the Tetratronic Rippler MK.4:

RAM base: 11

11 Buffer size: 8

8 Cyberdeck slots: 6

The effects of the Tetratronic Rippler MK.4 are as follows:

Allows players to perform quickhacks on targets and devices while scanning.

Ultimate quickhacks can spread once.

Reduces quickhack upload time by 75%.

Reduces the RAM cost of Ultimate quickhacks by 3.

Quickhack cooldown reduced by 45%.

5) Fuyutsuki Tinkerer MK.3

While the Fuyutsuki Tinkerer MK.3 might have a low RAM buffer and cyberdeck count, it offers a superior buffer recovery rate, which is objectively higher than any other cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077, alongside a hefty boost to quickhack efficiency.

Here are the base stats for the Fuyutsuki Tinkerer MK.3:

RAM base: 8

8 Buffer size: 7

7 Cyberdeck slots: 6

The effects of the Fuyutsuki Tinkerer MK.3 are as follows:

Increases cyberdeck RAM recovery rate by 9 unit(s) per 60 sec.

Increases combat quickhack duration by 50%.

Increases quickhack spread distance by 40%.

While Cyberpunk 2077 features many options when it comes to operating systems that players can use to increase the efficiency of their build and its associated playstyle, these five cyberware are the best for the already overpowered netrunner builds in-game.

