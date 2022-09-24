5 best hacks to use for netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

CD PROJEKT RED's action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is filled with options for players to customize their gameplay experience, ranging from cosmetics to combat gear, and fans have complete freedom to make their own desired builds. With a huge variety of weapons, cyberware, attributes, and mods, one can easily fabricate some powerful and fun-to-use builds in the game.

One of the most powerful builds to use in Cyberpunk 2077 is the netrunner build, which combines elements of both stealth and offense without the need for flashy and over-the-top weapons, since a majority of the damage is dealt using netrunner hacks, which incapacitate or kill enemies with quickhacks.

Cyberpunk 2077 is filled with a plethora of quickhack options for players to implement in their netrunner builds. From active hacks such as Contagion to passive skills like Mass Vulnerability, here are 5 netrunner hacks that players should not miss out on in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

These are some of the best netrunner hacks that players can unlock in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

1) Short Circuit

The Short Circuit is a combat quickhack that grants players the ability to fry enemy cyberware and blind them for a short period of time. This netrunner hack functions by overloading enemy microcircuits by producing a devastating electrical current of almost 10 million volts. While the mod is most effective in combat, it can also be used as a 'get out of jail free card' thanks to the blinding ability of this particular quickhack.

Overview:

Install type: Mod

Mod Quickhack type: Combat

Combat RAM cost: 3 (Uncommon), 4 (Rare), 5 (Epic), 6 (Legendary)

3 (Uncommon), 4 (Rare), 5 (Epic), 6 (Legendary) Duration: 6.8 seconds

6.8 seconds Cooldown: 10 seconds

10 seconds Upload time: 1 second

1 second Price: 60 (Uncommon), 600 (Rare), 1000 (Epic), 1400 (Legendary)

2) Overheat

Much like the Short Circuit skill, Overheat leaves enemies vulnerable to damage for a fair amount of time. The hack itself also deals burn damage to enemies and may leave them unable to use their cyberware abilities.

Overview:

Install type: Mod

Mod Quickhack type: Combat

Combat RAM cost: 3 (Uncommon), 4 (Rare), 5 (Epic), 6 (Legendary)

3 (Uncommon), 4 (Rare), 5 (Epic), 6 (Legendary) Duration: 8.5 seconds

8.5 seconds Cooldown: 15 seconds

15 seconds Upload time: 3 second

3 second Price: 60 (Uncommon), 600 (Rare), 1000 (Epic), 1400 (Legendary)

3) Contagion

Contagion is easily one of the best quickhacks that players can obtain quite early on in the game. Although the base requirements for this mod is high, especially for early-game builds, it is a worthwhile investment for players who want to focus on their character's netrunning abilities.

The Contagion netrunner hack allows players to inflict enemies with poison, remotely corroding any and all cyberware and leaving them vulnerable to damage, or outright killing them with this poison ailment.

Overview:

Install type: Mod

Mod Quickhack type: Combat

Combat RAM cost: 3 (Uncommon), 4 (Rare), 5 (Epic), 6 (Legendary)

3 (Uncommon), 4 (Rare), 5 (Epic), 6 (Legendary) Duration: 8.5 seconds

8.5 seconds Cooldown: 30 seconds

30 seconds Upload time: 1 second

1 second Price: 60 (Uncommon), 600 (Rare), 1000 (Epic), 1400 (Legendary)

4) Mass Vulnerability

Mass Vulnerability is basically a passive mod that can be used to reduce enemy defense stats for a limited period of time. At level 1, this skill uploads the Mass Vulnerability Daemon which reduces the Physical Resistance of all enemies in the network by 30% for 3 minutes and at level 2, performs the same role for 6 minutes.

Overview:

Attribute: Intelligence

Intelligence Skill tree: Breach Protocol

Breach Protocol Activation: Passive

Passive Unlocked at: Level 3 in Intelligence attribute

Furthermore, the Mass Vulnerability skill provides a boost to the Breach Protocol skill, allowing players to deal bonus damage for an extended time period. The skill is best used against boss fights and cyberpsychos in Cyberpunk 2077.

5) Buffer Optimization

Similar to Mass Vulnerability, Buffer Optimization is a passive skill that buffs players' Daemons, essentially doubling their effects. Buffer Optimization is easily one of the most overpowered skills that players can use to boost the efficiency of their Daemons.

Uploading Daemons can be achieved with the Breach Protocol skill, which can be further enhanced by Mass Vulnerability. Uploading Daemons allows players to infiltrate enemy networks and affect anything connected to them. Having Buffer Optimization at hand during difficult boss fights or while confronting a large group of powerful enemies is an extremely useful option.

Overview:

Attribute: Intelligence

Intelligence Skill tree: Breach Protocol

Breach Protocol Activation: Passive

Passive Unlocked at: Level 20 in Intelligence attribute

Cyberpunk 2077 undoubtedly had one of the worst launches in recent memory, but over time, developer CD PROJEKT RED has made tremendous improvements to the game's stability across all platforms as well as the general gameplay loop. They have also introduced various new and exciting additions to the game, such as the Wardrobe, which was added with the recent Edgerunners update, new armor, weapons, vehicles, and more.

CD PROJEKT RED has also announced the first and only story expansion to Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, which is scheduled to release in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

