How to activate and use Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is Nintendo’s latest entry in the long-running Fire Emblem franchise and features many intricate mechanics that can give players an edge in battle. Basically, Emblem Rings are powerful trinkets that help players summon spirits or Emblems as they call them from previous Fire Emblem games.

Fire Emblem Engage players can have these spirits fight alongside them in any battle in the game. To use them in combat, players will first have to equip the desired character with their acquired ring from the Items section. They must then use that character in a battle to fill up the Engage meter before finally summoning their spirit by pressing the A button.

All about Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage has two types of rings: Emblem Rings and Bond Rings. While Bond Rings only offer increases to stats, Emblem Rings, on the other hand, merge with your character that has one equipped, allowing them to summon the spirit of characters from previous Free Emblem titles. As of now, Fire Emblem Engage has 12 Emblem Rings for you to collect, which you can do by simply progressing through the main storyline.

Emblem Rings provide more than just a stat boost as they offer you tons of skills, abilities, and passive boosts in battle. Once you summon a hero spirit using these rings, they will be on the battlefield for only three turns. You will then have to use a character equipped with a ring in the battle to fill up the Engage meter again. It should be noted that Engage can only be activated once in a battle.

Additionally, you can upgrade Emblem Rings to higher levels by increasing your bond with the hero spirit known as an Emblem. To level up your Emblem Ring, you can simply head to the arena in Somniel and participate in training. Furthermore, you can even use Bond Fragments to upgrade your rings. To level them up faster, you will have to defeat enemies in battle with that particular Emblem Ring equipped.

Alternatively, you can improve them by visiting the Ring Chamber in Somniel to make use of the game's 'polishing mechanics,' which grants rings additional boosts. The Ring Chamber also gives you the facility to obtain passive skills from your Emblem Rings. The only prerequisite is that you must have an adequate bond level with that Emblem. Additionally, you will require skill points to upgrade the rings.

It's highly important that you stick to a particular ring and keep upgrading it. This is because the higher the level of your Emblem Rings, the better the chances are to gain Weapon Proficiency. In general, they offer extremely useful boosts that can truly be a lifesaver, as Fire Emblem Engage features multiple battles with varied levels of difficulty.

Every Emblem or spirit hero in the game has a unique ability, and every single one of them has a certain set of weapon proficiencies. If you prefer to use swords often, then Marth is a spirit hero or Emblem that will be extremely useful for you. As a result, you will want to improve your bond level with Marth to continue increasing your sword proficiency.

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical RPG that expects players to use every advantage they have in battle and provides many different ways to do so. Considering that the game features a Permadeath mode, Fire Emblem Engage may seem slightly overwhelming for new players at first, but the hub area of Somniel has a wide variety of activities to familiarize themselves with the game's mechanics.

Fire Emblem Engage is the seventeenth entry in the series and has received fairly positive feedback so far. Fans are expectedly ecstatic over the addition of characters from previous games. Many playable characters even have birthdays, and players can obtain gifts and stat boosts by interacting with them on their birthdays.

